Public Event Tue, October 25, 2022 • 4:30 pm ET

A conversation with President of Israel Isaac Herzog

AN #ACFRONTPAGE EVENT – President Isaac Herzog presented his vision for regional cooperation within the context of Israel-Arab normalization.
Online Event Thu, October 27, 2022 • 9:00 am ET

No family man: Breaking Putin’s morality myth

Ukrainian evangelical pastor Gennadiy Mokhnenko and his team of more than 60 volunteers have evacuated more than 7,000 people from Mariupol. What is life like for ordinary people on the frontlines of Russia’s war in Ukraine?
Europe in crisis

War in Ukraine

In February 2022, Moscow launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine after a months-long military build-up, threatening the country’s sovereignty and its future. This existential moment for the country follows the 2014 Maidan revolution, a nexus for Ukraine’s Europe-focused foreign policy and reform efforts. The ensuing Russian invasion and occupation of Crimea, aggression in Ukraine’s east, and Kremlin disinformation efforts, cast a shadow over Ukraine’s independence.

AC Selects: Russia’s war in Ukraine: President of Israel and Ukrainian pastor weigh in

UkraineAlert Oct 7, 2022

Vladimir Putin has little reason to celebrate on his seventieth birthday

Vladimir Putin marks his seventieth birthday on October 7 but the Russian ruler has little reason to celebrate as his disastrous Ukraine invasion continues to unravel leaving Russia increasingly internationally isolated.

UkraineAlert Oct 3, 2022

Is Russia preparing to target vital Norwegian energy exports to Europe?

By Thomas S. Warrick

Recent drone activity close to Norwegian energy infrastructure has sparked calls for urgent security measures to prevent potential Russian sabotage of vital oil and gas exports to Europe in the coming months.
UkraineAlert Sep 30, 2022

Putin denounces imperialism while annexing large swathes of Ukraine

By Peter Dickinson

Russian President Vladimir Putin has officially annexed four regions of Ukraine while denouncing Western imperialism and proclaiming Russia as the leader of a global “anti-colonialism movement.”

Middle East Programs

Through our Rafik Hariri Center for the Middle East and Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative, the Atlantic Council works with allies and partners in Europe and the wider Middle East to protect US interests, build peace and security, and unlock the human potential of the region.

The Eurasia Center’s mission is to enhance transatlantic cooperation in promoting stability, democratic values and prosperity in Eurasia, from Eastern Europe and Turkey in the West to the Caucasus, Russia and Central Asia in the East.

