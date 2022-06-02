Hide

Week of May 27, 2022

Last week, the Latin America Center hosted the Venezuela Women’s Leadership Summit to outline a concrete roadmap to guarantee equality and political representation of Venezuelan women. The Summit was followed by an event on the digital future for the Americas, bringing together regional organizations to advance an inclusive conversation on the future of digitalization and technology access ahead of the ninth summit of the Americas. Finally, the GeoEconomics Center and Eurasia Center co-hosted Ukraine’s Finance Minister, Serhiy Marchenko for a discussion on sustaining and rebuilding Ukraine’s economy.

Our region’s governments are going to be addressing the five focus areas… increasing health and pandemic resilience, strengthening democracy, building our green future, fostering clean energy systems, and accelerating digital transformation.

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Special Advisor for the Summit of the Americas
Online Event Mon, May 23, 2022 • 2:00 pm ET

Road to the Summit: A digital future for the Americas

A conversation to generate strategies for bridging the digital divide at the Summit of the Americas.
The road to Venezuela’s democratic transition cannot be built without women’s leadership, including expanded participation in every sector of politics and society.

Debbie wasserman schultz, US Representative, D-FL 23rd District
Online Event Tue, May 24, 2022 • 8:00 am ET

Cumbre de mujeres por Venezuela

Una conversación entre líderes en el terreno, la diáspora y la comunidad internacional con sus aliados sobre el camino hacia la reconstrucción democrática en Venezuela y el rol de las mujeres en el proceso.
A conversation between on-the-ground and diaspora leaders as well as the international community and male allies on the path forward with women leading Venezuela’s future democratic rebuilding.

Sanctions should be critically analyzed in a way to make Russia suffer… Time is very important for us.

Serhiy Marchenko, Minister of finance, Ukraine
Online Event Tue, May 24, 2022 • 10:00 am ET

Rebuilding Ukraine’s economy: A conversation with the Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko

How can the West best support Ukraine’s economy right now? What might Ukraine’s economy look like after the war?
