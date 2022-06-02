Week of May 27, 2022
Last week, the Latin America Center hosted the Venezuela Women’s Leadership Summit to outline a concrete roadmap to guarantee equality and political representation of Venezuelan women. The Summit was followed by an event on the digital future for the Americas, bringing together regional organizations to advance an inclusive conversation on the future of digitalization and technology access ahead of the ninth summit of the Americas. Finally, the GeoEconomics Center and Eurasia Center co-hosted Ukraine’s Finance Minister, Serhiy Marchenko for a discussion on sustaining and rebuilding Ukraine’s economy.
