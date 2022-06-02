Week of May 27, 2022

Last week, the Latin America Center hosted the Venezuela Women’s Leadership Summit to outline a concrete roadmap to guarantee equality and political representation of Venezuelan women. The Summit was followed by an event on the digital future for the Americas, bringing together regional organizations to advance an inclusive conversation on the future of digitalization and technology access ahead of the ninth summit of the Americas. Finally, the GeoEconomics Center and Eurasia Center co-hosted Ukraine’s Finance Minister, Serhiy Marchenko for a discussion on sustaining and rebuilding Ukraine’s economy.

Related events

Our region’s governments are going to be addressing the five focus areas… increasing health and pandemic resilience, strengthening democracy, building our green future, fostering clean energy systems, and accelerating digital transformation. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Special Advisor for the Summit of the Americas

The road to Venezuela’s democratic transition cannot be built without women’s leadership, including expanded participation in every sector of politics and society. Debbie wasserman schultz, US Representative, D-FL 23rd District

Sanctions should be critically analyzed in a way to make Russia suffer… Time is very important for us. Serhiy Marchenko, Minister of finance, Ukraine

The Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center broadens understanding of regional transformations and delivers constructive, results-oriented solutions to inform how the public and private sectors can advance hemispheric prosperity. Explore more

At the intersection of economics, finance, and foreign policy, the GeoEconomics Center is a translation hub with the goal of helping shape a better global economic future. Learn more