Events from the week of September 26

Last week, we hosted the Frankfurt Forum on US-European GeoEconomics featuring President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde, followed by three AC Front Page events featuring Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, and US Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Thom Tillis. Finally, the Global Energy Center’s “Report launch: Bolstering energy security in Northeastern Europe” featuring special remarks from Assistant Secretary for Energy Resources at the US State Department, Geoffrey R. Pyatt. The events dive into the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, how the ECB is dealing with inflation, semiconductor competition between the US and China, and Russia’s weaponizing of fossil fuels.

