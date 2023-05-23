Hide

IN THIS EPISODE

How has Poland’s support for Ukrainian refugees helped Ukraine’s war effort? What’s the situation on the ground in Kyiv?

On this special Warsaw Week episode of #AtlanticDebrief, Aaron Korewa sits down to discuss the humanitarian aspect of the war in Ukraine with Oksana Nechyporenko, Head of the Board, GoGlobal NGO, Co-Founder Masha Foundation & savED Foundation, and Former Crisis Center Coordinator at the Ukrainian Embassy in Warsaw.

You can watch #AtlanticDebrief on YouTube and as a podcast.

Explore the #AtlanticDEBRIEF series
SUBSCRIBE TO #Atlanticdebrief
listen to #AtlanticDEBRIEF as a podcast

MEET THE #ATLANTICDEBRIEF HOST

Staff

Aaron Korewa

Director, Warsaw Office

Europe Center

Central Europe Northern Europe

Europe Center

Providing expertise and building communities to promote transatlantic leadership and a strong Europe in turbulent times.

The Europe Center promotes the transatlantic leadership and strategies required to ensure a strong Europe.

Explore the program

Related Experts: Aaron Korewa

Central Europe Civil Society Europe & Eurasia Freedom and Prosperity Human Rights Poland Politics & Diplomacy Resilience & Society Ukraine