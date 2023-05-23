IN THIS EPISODE
How has Poland’s support for Ukrainian refugees helped Ukraine’s war effort? What’s the situation on the ground in Kyiv?
On this special Warsaw Week episode of #AtlanticDebrief, Aaron Korewa sits down to discuss the humanitarian aspect of the war in Ukraine with Oksana Nechyporenko, Head of the Board, GoGlobal NGO, Co-Founder Masha Foundation & savED Foundation, and Former Crisis Center Coordinator at the Ukrainian Embassy in Warsaw.
