IN THIS EPISODE

What are Poland’s top priorities for its relationship with the EU? How can Poland urge Europe to step up its support for Ukraine? Why is the Weimar triangle important to the new Polish government and where is the relationship between France, Germany, and Poland headed? What are the key issues for Poland in the upcoming European elections in June? With the US elections on the horizon, what is Poland’s role in securing transatlantic ties?

On this episode of #AtlanticDebrief from Warsaw, Warsaw Office Director Aaron Korewa sits down with Chairman of the Committee on EU Affairs of the Sejm Michał Kobosko MP to discuss Poland’s geopolitical priorities and outlook for the transatlantic relationship.

You can watch #AtlanticDebrief on YouTube and as a podcast.

MEET THE #ATLANTICDEBRIEF HOST

Europe Center The Europe Center promotes leadership, strategies and analysis to ensure a strong, ambitious and forward-looking transatlantic relationship. Explore the program

Related Experts: Aaron Korewa