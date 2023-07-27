IN THIS EPISODE

What do the results of Spain’s snap election mean for Spanish politics and Spain’s EU Council presidency? What explains the performance of Spain’s main political parties and the discrepancy in pre-election polls? Are the results of the election reflective of a divided Spanish society?

On this episode of #AtlanticDebrief, Rachel Rizzo sits down with Manuel Muñiz, Provost of IE University in Madrid, to examine the results of the parliamentary elections and impacts to Spanish society and politics.

