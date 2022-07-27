What does the Tory leadership contest say about race in Britain?

The candidacies of Rishi Sunak, Sajid Javid, Suella Braverman, and Kemi Badenoch for the leadership of the UK Conservative Party (and the UK premiership by extension) have demonstrated the potential for ethnic minority politicians to break “the glass ceiling” of political leadership. To understand these dynamics further, Senior Fellow Ben Judah spoke with Tomiwa Owolade, contributing writer to the New Statesman magazine, on how the political advancement of ethnic minority politicians reflects on British society at large. Are American ideological frames on race misapplied to British realities? Why is a party of social conservatism open to the possibility of an ethnic minority leader? Will there be an ethnic minority prime minister in the near future?

