What future for Finland in NATO?

As Finland continues its post-Ukraine accession process into NATO, Senior Fellow Ben Judah interviews Satu Hassi, Chair of the Grand Committee in the Finnish Parliament, to discuss Finland’s new security position. What role is the UK’s new security pact with Finland playing in its accession to NATO? How is Turkey’s opposition to Finland’s accession impacting the rest of NATO? Is Finnish membership of the alliance now in trouble?

MEET THE #BRITAINDEBRIEF HOST