What future for the United States and Northern Ireland?

As the US Congressional delegation to Northern Ireland works to end the ongoing political crisis in Stormont, Senior Fellow Ben Judah spoke with US Representative Brendan Boyle to discuss what the United States can do in a mediator role between the Unionists and Irish Nationalists and also what future exists for Irish unification. What has the United States done historically in relation to lowering tensions in Northern Ireland? What can the United States do to assuage the worries of unionists who feel threatened by Irish nationalism?

