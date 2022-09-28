Hide

What was the Queen’s diplomacy?

As the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II draws to a close, Senior Fellow Ben Judah spoke with Professor Philip Murray, Director of History and Policy at the Institute for Historical Research, to discuss the legacy she leaves behind.

What role did the Queen play in the end of the British Empire? How did the Queen’s involvement shape the Commonwealth of Nations? What can we expect from King Charles III and his relationship with the Commonwealth?

You can watch #BritainDebrief on YouTube and as a podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Explore the #BritainDebrief series
subscribe to #BritainDebrief
listen to #britaindebrief as a podcast

MEET THE #BRITAINDEBRIEF HOST

Fellow

Ben Judah

Senior Fellow

Europe Center Transform Europe Initiative

Economy & Business European Union

Europe Center

Providing expertise and building communities to promote transatlantic leadership and a strong Europe in turbulent times.

The Europe Center promotes the transatlantic leadership and strategies required to ensure a strong Europe.

Explore the program
Africa Australia Caribbean Civil Society Democratic Transitions Freedom and Prosperity General Africa Human Rights International Organizations Political Reform Politics & Diplomacy Rule of Law United Kingdom