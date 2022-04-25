Hide

What’s at stake in France’s Presidential Election?

As French President Emmanuel Macron maintains a lead ahead of his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen, Senior Fellow Ben Judah interviews Ambassador Gérard Araud, former French Ambassador to the US and Senior Fellow, for #BritainDebrief to discuss how this election will impact France. What is France’s role in NATO? What will happen to the European Union and France-Russia relations if Le Pen wins the election?

Ben Judah

Ben Judah

Senior Fellow

Europe Center

Economy & Business European Union

Fellow

Gérard Araud

Distinguished Fellow

Europe Center

English Europe & Eurasia

Europe Center

