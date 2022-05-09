Hide

Which Western leaders have done enough for Ukraine?

As international support for Ukraine remains steady in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Senior Fellow Ben Judah interviews Kira Rudik, member of the Ukrainian Parliament and leader of the Voice Party, about which of Ukraine’s allies have helped the most. Why does Ukraine view British Prime Minister Boris Johnson so positively? Why isn’t US President Joe Biden viewed as favourably in Ukraine despite consistent US military aid to Ukraine? How does Ukraine view French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz?

