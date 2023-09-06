September 6, 2023 • 9:03 am ET
Global Development Initiative and Global Security Initiative: China’s Blueprint for the New World Order
Key takeaways
– China’s Promotion of Initiatives and Slogans
– Skepticism around Funding and Support from State-Owned Banks
– Implementation of Belt and Road Initiative and Northern Initiative
– Xi Jinping’s 32 Deliverables and Action Plans
– Capacity Building through Vocational Training Programs
– China’s Aim to Mediate Conflicts and Increase Military Presence in the Middle East
– Importance of Monitoring China’s Initiatives and Developments
– China’s Foreign Policy Shift towards the Global South
Chapters
00:09 – Introduction
01:53 – China’s Global Initiatives: Shaping a New World Order
06:00 – Beijing’s Ambitions: Altering the US-Led World Order
10:40 – Advancing Global Initiatives Amidst US Resurgence
13:23 – Empowering Influence: China’s Growing Global Impact
18:21 – China’s Foreign Policy Shift: Strengthening Ties with the Global South
20:05 – Embracing China’s Offer in Global Development
24:18 – Offering an Alternative Development Model
31:58 – China’s Initiatives: Balancing Rhetoric and Reality
35:54 – Promoting Democracy and Facing Challenges
39:40 – Check and Counter Check: Global Influence Battle
40:24 – Superpower Rivalry: Assessing Positive and Negative Impacts
43:21 – Outro
In this episode
Tuvia Gering
Researcher, Diane & Guilford Glazer Foundation Israel-China Policy Center
Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) Nonresident Fellow, Global China Hub
Atlantic Council
Captain (Res.) Tuvia Gering is a researcher at the Diane & Guilford Glazer Foundation Israel-China Policy Center at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), a nonresident fellow in the Atlantic Council’s Global China Hub, and a Tikvah Fund’s Krauthammer fellow based in Jerusalem and specializing in Chinese security and foreign policy. Previously, he was a research fellow at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security (JISS) and the Israeli Chinese Media Center. Gering is the editor and author of Discourse Power on Substack, a newsletter covering leading Chinese perspectives on current affairs, and holds a BA in East Asian studies from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (summa cum laude) and an MPH in disaster and emergency management from Tel Aviv University (summa cum laude).
Michael Schuman
Nonresident Senior Fellow, Global China Hub
Atlantic Council
Michael Schuman is a nonresident senior fellow in the Atlantic Council’s Global China Hub and an author and journalist with more than 25 years of experience in Asia. Currently a contributing writer to The Atlantic, he was previously a foreign correspondent for the Wall Street Journal and Time magazine. His most recent book is Superpower Interrupted: The Chinese History of the World. His two previous books are Confucius and the World He Created and The Miracle: The Epic Story of Asia’s Quest for Wealth. His work has also appeared in the New York Times, Businessweek, and Bloomberg Opinion. He is based in Beijing, China.
About
In this episode, we are joined by Tuvia Gering and Michael Schuman to explore China’s flagship initiatives, the Belt and Road Initiative and the Northern Initiative, as we attempt to uncover the country’s true intentions in funding and supporting genuine global development projects.
Our esteemed guests shed light on the Chinese Communist Party’s approach and its practical implementation tactics of these global initiatives. They also examine Beijing’s progress support, capacity building, and knowledge-sharing efforts—including global development centers and vocational training programs.
Tune in to gain a better understanding of China’s aspirations in shaping global governance. Addressing challenges and skepticism, this episode offers valuable insights for those intrigued by China’s international outreach strategies and its global development initiatives.
Hosted by
Embracing multilateralism allows us to foster multiple partnerships and engagements, resulting in a balanced world with diverse sources of strength
Beijing remains steadfast, doubling down on their initiatives with unwavering momentum
About the China-MENA podcast
The China-MENA podcast features conversations with academics, think-tankers, and regional specialists on Chinese Influence in the Middle East and informs US and MENA audiences in the policy and business communities about the nature of China’s outreach to the region.
At a time when China’s global footprint is getting deeper and deeper, it has never been more important to understand its foreign policy and the Middle East is one of the world’s most consequential regions: home to major religions, diverse cultural and social heritage, central to global energy markets, and of course, geopolitics, linking people and markets in Asia, Africa and Europe. This show will help you understand what China is doing in the region, and how the region is engaging with China as an increasingly important external power.
Podcast series
Listen to the latest episode of the China-MENA podcast, featuring conversations with academics, government leaders, and the policy community on China’s role in the Middle East.
Middle East Programs
Through our Rafik Hariri Center for the Middle East and Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative, the Atlantic Council works with allies and partners in Europe and the wider Middle East to protect US interests, build peace and security, and unlock the human potential of the region.
This podcast was funded in part by a grant from the United States Department of State. The opinions, findings, and conclusions stated herein are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of the United States Department of State.
