Key takeaways

– China’s Promotion of Initiatives and Slogans

– Skepticism around Funding and Support from State-Owned Banks

– Implementation of Belt and Road Initiative and Northern Initiative

– Xi Jinping’s 32 Deliverables and Action Plans

– Capacity Building through Vocational Training Programs

– China’s Aim to Mediate Conflicts and Increase Military Presence in the Middle East

– Importance of Monitoring China’s Initiatives and Developments

– China’s Foreign Policy Shift towards the Global South

Chapters

00:09 – Introduction

01:53 – China’s Global Initiatives: Shaping a New World Order

06:00 – Beijing’s Ambitions: Altering the US-Led World Order

10:40 – Advancing Global Initiatives Amidst US Resurgence

13:23 – Empowering Influence: China’s Growing Global Impact

18:21 – China’s Foreign Policy Shift: Strengthening Ties with the Global South

20:05 – Embracing China’s Offer in Global Development

24:18 – Offering an Alternative Development Model

31:58 – China’s Initiatives: Balancing Rhetoric and Reality

35:54 – Promoting Democracy and Facing Challenges

39:40 – Check and Counter Check: Global Influence Battle

40:24 – Superpower Rivalry: Assessing Positive and Negative Impacts

43:21 – Outro

In this episode

Tuvia Gering

Researcher, Diane & Guilford Glazer Foundation Israel-China Policy Center

Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) Nonresident Fellow, Global China Hub

Atlantic Council Captain (Res.) Tuvia Gering is a researcher at the Diane & Guilford Glazer Foundation Israel-China Policy Center at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), a nonresident fellow in the Atlantic Council’s Global China Hub, and a Tikvah Fund’s Krauthammer fellow based in Jerusalem and specializing in Chinese security and foreign policy. Previously, he was a research fellow at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security (JISS) and the Israeli Chinese Media Center. Gering is the editor and author of Discourse Power on Substack, a newsletter covering leading Chinese perspectives on current affairs, and holds a BA in East Asian studies from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (summa cum laude) and an MPH in disaster and emergency management from Tel Aviv University (summa cum laude).

Michael Schuman

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Global China Hub

Atlantic Council Michael Schuman is a nonresident senior fellow in the Atlantic Council’s Global China Hub and an author and journalist with more than 25 years of experience in Asia. Currently a contributing writer to The Atlantic, he was previously a foreign correspondent for the Wall Street Journal and Time magazine. His most recent book is Superpower Interrupted: The Chinese History of the World. His two previous books are Confucius and the World He Created and The Miracle: The Epic Story of Asia’s Quest for Wealth. His work has also appeared in the New York Times, Businessweek, and Bloomberg Opinion. He is based in Beijing, China.

About

In this episode, we are joined by Tuvia Gering and Michael Schuman to explore China’s flagship initiatives, the Belt and Road Initiative and the Northern Initiative, as we attempt to uncover the country’s true intentions in funding and supporting genuine global development projects.

Our esteemed guests shed light on the Chinese Communist Party’s approach and its practical implementation tactics of these global initiatives. They also examine Beijing’s progress support, capacity building, and knowledge-sharing efforts—including global development centers and vocational training programs.

Tune in to gain a better understanding of China’s aspirations in shaping global governance. Addressing challenges and skepticism, this episode offers valuable insights for those intrigued by China’s international outreach strategies and its global development initiatives.

About the China-MENA podcast

The China-MENA podcast features conversations with academics, think-tankers, and regional specialists on Chinese Influence in the Middle East and informs US and MENA audiences in the policy and business communities about the nature of China’s outreach to the region.

At a time when China’s global footprint is getting deeper and deeper, it has never been more important to understand its foreign policy and the Middle East is one of the world’s most consequential regions: home to major religions, diverse cultural and social heritage, central to global energy markets, and of course, geopolitics, linking people and markets in Asia, Africa and Europe. This show will help you understand what China is doing in the region, and how the region is engaging with China as an increasingly important external power.

