Key takeaways

China’s opposing view against the international order

China’s Global Development Initiative and Global Security Initiative

China’s narrative to the world as a rising power in the geopolitical stage

China’s control and strategy in maintaining power locally and globally

Chapters

[00:00] Introduction

[02:16] Global order

[07:38] China’s view against the international order

[15:07] Overview of GDI and GSI

[24:50] China’s solution to the world’s fundamental problems

[39:46] China’s political values

[48:08] The resilience and adaptability of one-party rule in China

In this episode

Nadège Rolland

Distinguished Fellow

China Studies

The National Bureau of Asian Research Nadège Rolland is a Distinguished Fellow, China Studies, at the National Bureau of Asian Research (NBR). Her research focuses mainly on China’s foreign and defense policy, grand strategy, and the articulation of China’s vision for itself as a great power on the world stage. Her most recent project examines where the African continent fits in relation to China’s overall strategic vision and identifies the main instruments used by Beijing to achieve its objectives. “A New Great Game? Situating Africa in China’s Strategic Thinking,” published in June 2021, is the first of a series of reports she edited: “(In)Roads and Outposts: Critical Infrastructure in China’s Africa Strategy” (2022) and “Political Front Lines: China’s Pursuit of Influence in Africa” (2022). Before joining the NBR, Rolland served for two decades as an analyst and Senior Advisor on Asian and Chinese strategic issues to the French Ministry of Defense, for which she has been awarded the Medal of Honor.

China’s rise to power has led to discussions about whether the country will support or try to change the current international system. China has both supported and been dissatisfied with certain aspects of the system, demonstrating a preference for a Chinese-led global order via the Belt and Road Initiative and Global Development and Security Initiatives.

To better understand the actions of China, in this episode, we invited Nadege Rolland, a Distinguished Fellow of China Studies at the National Bureau of Asian Research (NBR). Nadege will share an overview of China’s initiatives, the perspective of other countries towards China’s rise in the global economy, and whether China will continue to support the existing global order or try to change it.

Hosted by

Where does the success of China come from exactly? And what constitutes this success? You will see that there is a lot to it, that it is more about the liberal elements that have allowed for China’s success now

About the China-MENA podcast

The China-MENA podcast features conversations with academics, think-tankers, and regional specialists on Chinese Influence in the Middle East and informs US and MENA audiences in the policy and business communities about the nature of China’s outreach to the region.

At a time when China’s global footprint is getting deeper and deeper, it has never been more important to understand its foreign policy and the Middle East is one of the world’s most consequential regions: home to major religions, diverse cultural and social heritage, central to global energy markets, and of course, geopolitics, linking people and markets in Asia, Africa and Europe. This show will help you understand what China is doing in the region, and how the region is engaging with China as an increasingly important external power.

