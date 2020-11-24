Ramp up on Russia: NATO 20/2020 podcast
NATO needs to increase the costs for Russian aggression while building back crucial dialogue if there is any prospect for improved relations with Moscow.
About this episode
In the second episode of the NATO 20/2020 podcast, freelance journalist in Brussels, Teri Schultz, had a discussion with her guest Ambassador Alexander Vershbow about his recommendation that NATO increase the costs for Russian aggression while building back critical dialogue with the West.
Key Takeaways
- 3:20: Vershbow elaborates on the two track policy that NATO has on Russia, which is defense and dialogue, where dialogue doesn’t seem to work
- 4:20: Vershbow gives his top recommendations to NATO on its Russia policy
- 8:32: Vershbow covers NATO not having the ability to sanction and the need to have a strategic review of the transatlantic approach to Russia
- 10:00: Vershbow discusses why Putin does not take NATO countries seriously even after they impose some threats on him
- 10:55: Vershbow states ways NATO can make sure that the Russians don’t invade NATO territories
- 14:05: Vershbow speaks about the NATO Russia Founding Act, what it states, and how it’s being violated
- 16:07: Vershbow talks about what is the most immediate threat to transatlantic security
- 19:40: Vershbow discusses how NATO can improve the dialogue with Russia
- 30:39: Vershbow comments on the hallmarks of the Biden presidency when it comes to the relationship with Russia
