Seek membership for Mexico: NATO 20/2020 podcast

Eventual Mexican membership in NATO may be a necessary ingredient for keeping the United States invested in European security over the long term. This suggestion is made with an eye toward the reality that economic and political power in the United States is shifting to places and populations with fewer traditional ties to Europe such that broadening NATO’s appeal to a diversifying US public is imperative.

1:59: Chris talks about how support for NATO is eroding in the United States and why NATO needs to address that quickly

4:36: Chris shares why he thinks that it is important for the United States to support NATO

7:44: Chris and Gabriela talk about some of the benefits that Mexico’s membership could bring to NATO

17:54: Chris and Gabriela explain why NATO could choose to make Mexico a member first and not other countries in hot spots like Georgia and Ukraine

22:34: Chris and Gabriela discuss the advantages in Mexico’s large number of active duty personnel and their capabilities

25:47: Chris talks about the generational nature of the idea

27:49: Chris and Gabriela talk about how increasing diversity in the US population parallels the need for diversifying US public support for NATO

34:29: Gabriela talks about the case from Mexico City’s point of view and what it stands to gain

