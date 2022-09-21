Bolstering energy security in Northeastern Europe through transatlantic cooperation

II. Regional energy diversification and decarbonization

Northeastern European energy requires diversification of both natural gas import sources and the region’s overall energy mix, two processes that are complementary. While regional and broader EU efforts have made substantial progress on both of these fronts, US support will be critical to accelerating supply diversification and decarbonization in accordance with the urgency created by the war in Ukraine.

2.1 Diversifying Natural Gas Supply in the Region

Diversifying Northeastern Europe’s natural gas supply is one prong of the strategy critical to meeting short- and medium-term gas demand, while decarbonization will reduce overall gas demand in the medium-to-long term. Despite significant reliance on Russia for natural gas among Northeastern European countries, the region has seen substantial progress toward diversifying its natural gas import capacity, offering valuable lessons that could help Europe as a whole transition away from Russian energy sources.

Lithuania serves as a regional model for diversifying natural gas supply. As recently as 2014, the Baltic state imported 100 percent of its gas from Russia. That same year, however, marked the inauguration of a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) for LNG at Klaipėda, a Lithuanian port city. The Klaipėda terminal strengthened Lithuania’s bargaining power with Gazprom, which was compelled to offer Lithuania a 20 percent discount on sales, lowering gas prices to levels closer to the continental European average. In 2020, Lithuania received only 52 percent of its gas from Russia, and it ceased Russian gas imports in April 2022. The war in Ukraine has offered vindication of Lithuania’s LNG strategy, giving the national parliament the leeway to legally bar all Russian imports in June 2022.

Klaipėda’s success demonstrates the long-term nature of the threat posed by Russian energy leverage and the need to invest in long-term solutions, a lesson relevant to both LNG and gas interconnection projects, and to even longer-term low-carbon energy deployment, which will be discussed in later sections. Klaipėda also serves as a warning that new investments must be accompanied by clear, coordinated messaging that can withstand Kremlin-directed disinformation. This is particularly salient today, as the region, the European Union, and the United States collaborate to combine climate with energy security objectives, which are too often portrayed as incompatible, particularly by populist movements linked to Russia’s cross-border political-influence campaigns. Sound financing, energy diplomacy, and political messaging strategies will be critical for Northeastern Europe’s gas security for years to come.

As Europe’s supply challenges grow with winter on the horizon, the success of Klaipėda is being emulated with the utmost urgency. Klaipėda itself has seen utilization nearly triple between 2018 and the first half of 2022, with most imports transferred beyond Lithuania’s borders, leading the way for the region’s gas-supply diversification in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Additional LNG infrastructure is now proliferating across Northeastern Europe. Latvia is planning a terminal at Skulte, Poland is building its second at Gdańsk, and Finland and Estonia have jointly leased an FSRU from US firm Excelerate Energy.

Increased LNG imports necessitate greater interconnection, with Poland emerging as an important regional gas node. The soon-to-be operationalized Baltic Pipe will bring 10 billion cubic meters per year (bcma) of Norwegian gas to Poland. The construction of additional interconnecting pipelines has also been prioritized. The European Commission has provided three-quarters of the funding for member states’ projects, including: (1) the 2.6-bcma Balticconector between Finland and Estonia; (2) the Gas Interconnector Poland-Lithuania (GIPL), a bi-directional, 2-bcma connection created to support utilization of Klaipėda and Poland’s Świnoujście terminal; and (3) the North-South Gas Corridor, a bi-directional connection that allows Poland to import 5.7 bcma from Southeastern Europe. The latter two projects have been recently completed. All three are crucial for the region to import an adequate and moveable gas supply from producers other than Russia.

As more import and transport capacity comes online, ensuring maximum utilization—which includes the ability to store gas supplies and deploy them across Europe—will be of utmost importance. The European Union has already exceeded its 2022 requirements that available storage be filled to at least 80 percent capacity. The target increases to 90 percent in 2023 and subsequent years. Increased interconnection will create liquidity for the combined 5.9-bcm existing gas storage capacity in Poland and Latvia. A more extensive pipeline network could also connect to natural geologic formations in Latvia and add a prospective storage capacity of 50 bcma, which would double the European Union’s storage capacity.

Another critical tool for European gas supply security is the coordination of demand aggregation across Europe for securing sufficient supply at lower prices, especially for nations with annual natural gas demand below 5 bcm. The current sellers’ market makes it challenging for these countries to compete for and negotiate favorable long-term contracts; combined volumes are more likely to attract suppliers, and coordinated purchasing power will lead to greater leverage in negotiations. The European Union has already recognized the need for such efforts through its new EU Energy Platform, which aims to coordinate joint purchases of natural gas and hydrogen as a bloc. The natural gas industry, the United States, the European Union, and national leaders must work together to implement this mechanism for pooling purchasing power. In addition to helping facilitate these matches, governments can also play a critical role in managing risks for buyers with concerns about twenty-year commitments—the average length of long-term contracts today. As buyers seek guaranteed carbon emissions reductions for the supplies, and options to divert supplies in the long term, the industry has offered creative solutions within the contracts to meet these demands. In cases where sufficient flexibility cannot be guaranteed, however, governments have an opportunity to take on some of these risks.

2.2 The US Role in Diversifying Natural Gas Supplies

Northeastern Europe has advanced toward its gas diversification and reliability goals, but Russia’s war demands that progress accelerate rapidly, providing the United States a crucial and immediate role to play. Washington should enhance ongoing regional and European efforts by increasing natural gas exports, coordinating outreach with other alternative gas suppliers, and leveraging finance and private sector partnerships to deploy new infrastructure for receiving alternative gas supply in Northeastern Europe.

Amid a highly competitive global marketplace for LNG, the United States is a pivotal player as the world’s top exporter. In March, the Joe Biden administration promised that at least 15 bcm of US LNG would reach the European Union this year, and even more would be pledged in the following years. The United States must further exports by boosting its liquefaction capacity—including on the East Coast near its highly productive Appalachian fields—to help displace the 155 bcm that Russia supplies to Europe. Moreover, safely resuming Texas’s Freeport LNG operations at full capacity, which were shut down due to an explosion last June, could restore 17 percent of US LNG export capacity.

The United States now supplies more gas to Europe than Russia, but US LNG alone cannot compensate for decreased Russian supply. To increase global supply, Washington should continue to engage other top LNG exporters, such as Qatar and Australia, as it has attempted through diplomacy with major oil producers. Outreach to other major importers is also critical. The United States recently persuaded Japan—the world’s number-two LNG importer after China—to divert some of its long-term contracts to supply Europe. Finding ways to ensure fungibility in destination for LNG cargoes and managing competition in a tight marketplace is crucial to global energy security.

Washington and partner capitals have many bilateral and multilateral mechanisms to advance the infrastructure necessary to allow Northeastern European to diversify its gas supply. Elevating the profile of the NATO Energy Security Center of Excellence in Vilnius can contribute to multilateral coordination and the dissemination of best practices across the region. Other existing partnerships, such as the Three Seas Initiative and the Partnership for Transatlantic Energy and Climate Cooperation (P-TECC), can be employed to facilitate public-private partnerships to raise financing and leverage the power of the US energy and infrastructure industries to enable large projects at speed.

The European Commission has delivered most of the financing for important gas interconnections in Northeastern Europe as cross-border Projects of Common Interest (PCIs), which are eligible for EU funds. For projects such as LNG terminals, whose cross-border import is not as apparent, EU funding is not assured. Klaipėda was solely a national endeavor, although Poland’s Gdańsk terminal is listed as a PCI. EU support will continue to play a critical role in the development of the next wave of infrastructure necessary to delink the European energy system from Russia’s, but there will be funding gaps where the United States can step in.

For energy-infrastructure needs in Europe’s northeast, the United States can play a pivotal financial role through the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC). Under the 2019 European Energy Security and Diversification Act, DFC is empowered to finance energy infrastructure in Central and Eastern Europe, despite their higher income classifications, and funds have already been pledged for this purpose. Last July in Latvia, CEO Scott Nathan announced the DFC would provide up to $300 million for critical infrastructure in the Three Seas region, the first of $1 billion promised by the White House under the previous administration. This funding could be released with President Biden’s June 2022 delegation of authority to the US secretary of state under the 2019 Energy Act. This authority gives the US Department of State a timely opportunity to deploy DFC funding for European projects that can promote energy security. To ease geopolitical sensitivities that could arise from DFC funding infrastructure in relatively high-income countries, the institution’s funding allocation from the US government should be raised.

2.3 Reconciling Diversified Gas Imports with the Energy Transition

Diversifying gas imports in the shorter term and scaling up renewable-energy capacity for the longer-term need not be an either-or proposition. New infrastructure investments must be made compatible with the European Union’s commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. This is critical for ensuring these measures’ political viability in Europe and for complying with the legally binding European Climate Law, as well as preserving European leadership on climate. Moreover, the United States must square the circle between its strategic interest in safeguarding the energy security of important allies amid renewed war in Europe and maintaining momentum on its own drive to assert international climate leadership—one of this century’s defining geopolitical goals, as the world contends with the increasingly devastating impacts of climate change.

Replacing Russian gas with LNG from other suppliers is compatible with transatlantic climate ambitions. Assuming that Europe’s near-term gas demand remains equal, the implications for Europe’s overall emissions picture would be relatively benign—if the replacement gas supply is less emissions intensive than Russian gas, the climate impact could be a net positive. In fact, across the supply chain, US LNG exports produce about half the greenhouse-gas emissions, or fewer, compared to Russian pipeline exports, resulting in potential climate benefits from import reorientation. Moreover, LNG can also accelerate an energy-secure coal-to-gas transition in Central and Eastern Europe more broadly.

US-EU efforts to mitigate the climate intensity of natural gas, however, must go further. The transatlantic LNG trade should incorporate rigorous standards on lifecycle emissions transparency, which can create a competitive advantage for environmentally responsible gas producers under existing and future emissions trading regimes. Moreover, the United States and Europe must seize the opportunity to align standards for sustainable gas investment under the EU green taxonomy and promote technological solutions for reducing per-unit emissions through carbon capture, preventing methane leakage, and transitioning to lower-carbon gases such as hydrogen and biomethane. Strengthened transatlantic energy collaboration can, therefore, displace Russian production with gas from lower-emitting sources, ensuring that Northeastern Europe’s drive to secure new gas supplies does not negate its other energy priorities under the European Green Deal.

Natural gas’ inclusion in the EU green taxonomy unlocks money from the sustainable-investment community, but these projects will need to be paired with carbon-reduction technologies to meet the taxonomy’s standard of 270 grams of carbon dioxide (CO2) equivalent per kilowatt hour. This requirement provides a business case for decarbonizing the natural gas sector.

The United States’ interventions under the DFC can take this even further. The DFC is obliged to make one-third of its investments “climate-focused” in fiscal year 2023, and to attain a net-zero portfolio by 2040. By combining its support for natural gas infrastructure with investments in renewable projects, the DFC can support an all-of-the-above approach for energy diversification in the region. Moreover, by collaborating with local partners to ensure new gas infrastructure is built with hydrogen compatibility in mind, the United States and Europe can reduce the risks of investing in future “stranded assets” and see to it that projects enable the energy transition rather than “lock in” natural gas use.

In addition, under the EU Energy Platform, US and EU partners must explore ways to mitigate the risks associated with long-term gas contracts as Europe attempts to taper off its gas consumption beyond 2030 by replacing gas with renewables. This could include flexible destination provisions, which would allow future cargoes to be redirected to developing nations so they can use gas to transition away from dirtier fossil fuels. Another mechanism for lessening future carbon lock in could be through the joint leasing of FSRUs, as modeled by the Finnish-Estonian deal with Excelerate Energy. This approach would make gas import infrastructure less permanent. Through public-private partnerships like these, Northeastern Europe’s short- and medium-term gas diversification needs can be reconciled with its longer-term need to build a secure, net-zero energy system.

2.4 Decarbonization to Advance Energy Security in the Region

In addition to securing alternative gas sources and building new infrastructure to fill supply gaps across Europe, the region can bolster its energy security through large-scale investments in energy-efficiency renovations, renewable generation, and energy storage. Transitioning to a lower-carbon energy system with these mechanisms is necessary to reduce overall demand for fossil fuel imports, particularly those from Russia, and can strengthen regional energy independence. Given the monumental challenges posed by replacing 155 bcma of Russian gas, reducing reliance on this energy resource will be a necessary component of decarbonization.

Investments to improve the energy efficiency of the region’s aging stock of buildings can reduce demand for gas during the winter heating season, while offering savings to consumers. This tactic represents the lowest-hanging fruit for emissions-reduction efforts to bolster Northeastern European energy security.

Additionally, renewable energy investments in Northeastern Europe could transform the region into a clean energy export hub within Europe. Clean electrification of transport, heating, and industry can greatly reduce consumption of Russian hydrocarbons, while amplifying demand for clean power across Europe and laying the foundation for wind-powered green hydrogen production.

As the global energy crisis worsens, Baltic states have raised their renewable generation targets to gain relief from politically induced price volatility in the future. Estonia increased its 2030 renewable generation target from 40 percent to 100 percent, and Lithuania accelerated its timeline for achieving 100 percent renewable power consumption from 2050 to 2035. The new objectives are highly ambitious: in 2019, onshore wind, solar, and hydropower met only 2.6 percent of Lithuania’s total primary energy demand, 4.6 percent of Latvia’s, and 1.3 percent of Estonia’s—although renewable bioenergy contributes a far greater share to regional energy systems.

To achieve these ambitious renewable energy goals, Baltic offshore wind, one of the greatest untapped renewable resources in the region, will likely be a major contributor. WindEurope, an industry association, estimates the Baltics’ wind-energy potential to be 83 gigawatts (GW), which could represent a significant portion of the EU’s total offshore-wind objectives. The bloc plans to scale its offshore-wind capacity from 12 GW to at least 60 GW by 2030, and 300 GW by 2050.

Sustained offshore-wind development is a priority for the European Commission, and was highlighted in the EU strategy on offshore renewable energy launched in November 2020. Additionally, because deployment of large-scale offshore wind is a cross-border endeavor, such projects are usually eligible for EU funding as PCIs. The Baltic Declaration for Offshore Wind Energy, signed in March 2022, and the Marienborg Declaration of August 2022 delivered a vision for offshore-wind deployment in the region and sent a strong investment signal to the private sector.

Permitting, however, can be an obstacle to large-scale renewables deployment. The European Union has four times as much wind capacity in the permitting phase than in the construction phase, a tremendous bureaucratic bottleneck. To address stalled permitting, the European Commission’s REPowerEU plan calls for streamlined permitting to accelerate development of new transmission systems and renewable energy. The commission has proposed a one-year permitting limit for new projects and unveiled a new mapping tool that identifies “go-to” areas of minimal environmental risk to prioritize for clean energy projects.

In parallel with renewable energy generation, the region will ultimately need large-scale battery deployment to store energy and balance the grid, without reverting to gas as a baseload power source to back up intermittent renewables. Toward these ends, Lithuania is building one of the largest battery systems in the world, a 200-MW complex.

2.5 US Support for Decarbonization of Northeastern Europe

Coordinating decarbonization efforts with the United States will be pivotal to accelerating Northeastern Europe’s development of renewable energy sources. Cost-efficient renewables are already replacing gas for power generation in Northeastern Europe, although under the merit-order pricing model, gas—as the most expensive source satisfying demand at peak times—still sets electricity prices. Greater renewables output can displace gas as the marginal power producer to stabilize electricity prices. Moreover, further renewables-based electrification can reduce overall gas demand in currently fuel-based sectors such as heating and industry. While Northeastern Europe, under the European Green Deal, is in many respects further along than the United States on decarbonization, synergies can be achieved between Washington and European partners by collaborating on aspects of decarbonization, such as exchanging technical expertise, funding, and reliable mineral supply chains for renewable energy technologies.

To exchange technical expertise on decarbonization, the United States must enlist its National Laboratories to assess viable paths for nations of Northeastern Europe to achieve 100 percent renewable power. The US National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has already done a 100 percent renewable-power study with the city of Los Angeles, known as LA100. Similar studies on a national or regional scale, incorporating energy efficiency in addition to renewable generation, can assist Northeastern Europe with implementing its gas demand reduction objectives. One such project is on the horizon; the US Department of Energy on September 15, 2022, signed a memorandum of understanding with Lithuania calling for NREL to do an “LT-100” study modeled on Los Angeles’. Additionally, partnerships between US cities such as Los Angeles can provide regional partners with lessons on utilizing NREL recommendations to guide investment and regulatory decisions.

Funding for renewable energy projects also offers an avenue for US-EU collaboration. The region presents tremendous opportunities for US energy companies seeking to diversify their assets through investment in renewables. To fully harness the potential of this new clean energy capacity, the EU Recovery and Resilience Plan for Lithuania has contributed significant funding for the country’s large-scale battery system. The project can also offer valuable lessons in integration and best practices for system operations, as well as market design across Europe and the United States. The next stage of energy storage deployment in the region also offer US investors a unique business opportunity to support the launch of sustainable energy systems in the region.

Renewable energy investments must also address a clean energy supply chain concentrated on a small number of critical raw materials that will experience exponential growth in demand as the world endeavors to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Transatlantic cooperation, such as through the US Export-Import Bank, the new Commerce Industry Trade Advisory Committee on Critical Minerals and Non-Ferrous Metals, the US-EU Trade and Technology Council, and the US-EU Energy Council will be key to resolving shortages and mitigating geopolitical risk along the critical-materials supply chain. Supply chain cooperation is also vital to complete synchronization with the European grid, which is discussed in greater depth in the next section. Completion of the underwater power link connecting Poland and Lithuania was delayed by two to three years from the original completion date of 2025 due to supply chain barriers.