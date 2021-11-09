Hide
Annual Report 2020/2021: Shaping the Global Future Together

Our Annual Report 2020-21 provides a vibrant review of the Atlantic Council’s growth and innovation despite the unprecedented challenges of 2020. The following pages offer highlights of the most successful year in the Atlantic Council’s six-decade existence. The introduction presents our 60th anniversary commemoration and foundational aspirations and leads into highlights from the substantive work of our centers and programs. Our convenings section demonstrates our 2020 innovations and unprecedented events; this is followed by our finances, supporters, and a review of our achievements “By the numbers.” Our Annual Report provides insight into our impact and agility as we work together to shape the global future.

The Atlantic Council at 60: Enriched by its past, energized by its present, and equipped for the future

By John F.W. Rogers, Frederick Kempe

We are fortunate that the Atlantic Council our founders created six decades ago has never been more robust, but the array of challenges we face has never been more daunting. Here’s how we are shaping the global future together.

Civil Society Politics & Diplomacy

I. Introduction

Annual Report 2020/2021

As we celebrate the 60th anniversary of our founding, the challenges we face
are daunting, but the Atlantic Council has responded with innovative and
consequential work. Here’s how we are working together to shape the global
future.

II. Annual Report 2020/2021: Our programs

The Atlantic Council had seven thematic programs and seven regional programs in 2020

III. Annual Report 2020/2021: Convening

By The Atlantic Council

The Atlantic Council leads through its ability to convene key communities of interest, in the United States and globally. Learn about our innovations in events and galas in 2020 as we brought together friends and allies, for debate, discussion, and celebration.
IV. Annual Report 2020/2021: Financial summary

By The Atlantic Council

By many measures, 2020 was the most successful year for the Atlantic Council. In this section we set out the numbers and trends that have helped us grow into one of the world’s leading ideas organizations.

Image: People visit Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg's "In America: Remember", a memorial for Americans who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as the national death toll nears 700,000, next to the Washington Monument in Washington, U.S., October 1, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis REFILE - CORRECTING FULL NAME - RC211Q9ZDXLM