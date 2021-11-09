Annual Report 2020/2021: Shaping the Global Future Together

Our Annual Report 2020-21 provides a vibrant review of the Atlantic Council’s growth and innovation despite the unprecedented challenges of 2020. The following pages offer highlights of the most successful year in the Atlantic Council’s six-decade existence. The introduction presents our 60th anniversary commemoration and foundational aspirations and leads into highlights from the substantive work of our centers and programs. Our convenings section demonstrates our 2020 innovations and unprecedented events; this is followed by our finances, supporters, and a review of our achievements “By the numbers.” Our Annual Report provides insight into our impact and agility as we work together to shape the global future.

Image: People visit Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg's "In America: Remember", a memorial for Americans who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as the national death toll nears 700,000, next to the Washington Monument in Washington, U.S., October 1, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis REFILE - CORRECTING FULL NAME - RC211Q9ZDXLM