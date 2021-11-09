II. Annual Report 2020/2021: Our programs

Read about our programs and centers, and the global range of their work – from security and strategy to economics and technology, and from Europe to Latin America to Asia
Annual Report 2020/2021
As we celebrate the 60th anniversary of our founding, the challenges we face
are daunting, but the Atlantic Council has responded with innovative and
consequential work. Here’s how we are working together to shape the global
future.
Annual Report Nov 9, 2021
III. Annual Report 2020/2021: Convening
By The Atlantic Council
The Atlantic Council leads through its ability to convene key communities of interest, in the United States and globally. Learn about our innovations in events and galas in 2020 as we brought together friends and allies, for debate, discussion, and celebration.
Annual Report Nov 9, 2021
IV. Annual Report 2020/2021: Financial summary
By The Atlantic Council
By many measures, 2020 was the most successful year for the Atlantic Council. In this section we set out the numbers and trends that have helped us grow into one of the world’s leading ideas organizations.