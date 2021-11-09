II. Annual Report 2020/2021: Our programs

Read about our programs and centers, and the global range of their work – from security and strategy to economics and technology, and from Europe to Latin America to Asia

Thematic programs

The Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security • Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center • The Digital Forensic Research Lab • Global Energy Center • GeoEconomics Center • GeoTech Center • Millennium Leadership Program

Regional programs

Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center • Africa Center • Eurasia Center • Europe Center • Rafik Hariri Center & Middle East Programs • South Asia Center • Atlantic Council IN TURKEY

Next