II. Annual Report 2020/2021: Our programs

Read about our programs and centers, and the global range of their work – from security and strategy to economics and technology, and from Europe to Latin America to Asia

Thematic programs

The Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security • Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center • The Digital Forensic Research Lab • Global Energy Center • GeoEconomics Center • GeoTech Center • Millennium Leadership Program

Nov 9, 2021

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

By The Atlantic Council

The Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security works to develop sustainable, nonpartisan strategies to address the most important security challenges facing the United States and its closest allies and partners.

Nov 9, 2021

Adrienne Arsht- Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center

By The Atlantic Council

The Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center (Arsht-Rock) will reach one billion people with resilience solutions by 2030.

Nov 9, 2021

Digital Forensic Research Lab

By The Atlantic Council

Building transparency and accountability online and around the world to promote free and open societies.

Nov 9, 2021

Global Energy Center

By The Atlantic Council

Promoting energy security alongside partners to devise pragmatic solutions to the challenges of the energy transition.

Nov 9, 2021

GeoEconomics Center

By The Atlantic Council

Transforming for a new era in the global economy.

Nov 9, 2021

GeoTech Center

By The Atlantic Council

Shaping the global future of tech and data together.

Nov 9, 2021

Millennium Leadership Program

By The Atlantic Council

Shaping innovative leaders for unprecedented times.

Regional programs

Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center • Africa Center • Eurasia Center • Europe Center • Rafik Hariri Center & Middle East Programs • South Asia Center • Atlantic Council IN TURKEY

Nov 9, 2021

Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center

By The Atlantic Council

Shaping understanding of Latin America and the Caribbean’s global importance.

Nov 9, 2021

Africa Center

By The Atlantic Council

Promoting dynamic geopolitical partnerships with African states.

Nov 9, 2021

Eurasia Center

By The Atlantic Council

Promoting stability, democratic values, and prosperity across Eurasia.

Nov 9, 2021

Europe Center

By The Atlantic Council

Advancing a strong, ambitious Europe and a forward-looking transatlantic partnership.

Nov 9, 2021

Rafik Hariri Center & Middle East Programs

By The Atlantic Council

Advancing security and unlocking human potential in the Middle East.

Nov 9, 2021

South Asia Center

By The Atlantic Council

Fostering partnerships with key institutions in the region to serve as a forum for dialogue as well as offering pragmatic recommendations for policymakers.

Nov 9, 2021

Atlantic Council IN TURKEY

By The Atlantic Council

Building bridges between the United States and Turkey on core issues of energy, economics and business, migration, and security.

