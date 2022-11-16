Kurdistan positioned in prominent role in global gas markets

A new report, The Kurdistan Region of Iraq’s Gas-Export Potential: Deja Vu All Over Again, authored by Atlantic Council senior fellow Ahmed Tabaqchali, considers the Kurdistan Region of Iraq’s (KRI) proved and probable gas reserves having the potential to nearly triple production by 2030 and more than sextuple by 2040. KRI has proved gas reserves of 25 trillion cubic feet (tcf)—or 20 percent of Iraq’s proved gas reserves of 124.6 tcf at the end of 2021—and 9.6 tcf of probable reserves. Its current gas production of 5.4 billion cubic meters per annum (bcma) could increase to 15.4 bcma by 2030 and 36.6 bcma by 2040. This increase would be enough to meet current and future domestic KRI demand, and to generate exports of 5.4 bcma by 2030 and peak exports of 15.5 bcma by 2040.

However, this potential production increase is highly dependent on the dynamics and economics of production that, thus far, have not gone beyond the aspirational stage. The changed world order as a consequence of the invasion of Ukraine, and the medium-term outlook for sustained high gas prices, have fundamentally altered these dynamics and economics with the addition of strategic and security dimensions. However, a number of significant hurdles need to be overcome including: the impact of the Federal Supreme Court (FSC) ruling on the unconstitutionality of oil and gas law adopted by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG); the dynamics of the development of Miran and Bina Bawi, which have a peak production potential of 12.1 bcma (33 percent of total peak production); and the possible role of Russian company Rosneft in the planning and development of the expansion and extension of the KRI’s gas pipeline network.

The confluence of Europe’s need to find alternatives to Russian gas and the FSC’s ruling present an opportunity to resolve the core issue in the conflict over the development of oil and gas resources in the country. The path to such a resolution requires an acceptance and understanding (that’s so far lacking) among Iraq’s political class, international partners, and stakeholders of the conundrums that have prevented the resolution of these issues. However, the solution will not be easy, as Iraq’s recent history is littered with agreements and understandings that sacrificed clarity and sustainability for short-term political compromises.

