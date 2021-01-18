Home Issues Regions Search Menu
+
Hide
Mapping green innovation ecosystems: Evaluating the success factors for the world’s leading greentech-innovation centers

Bicycles in Amsterdam, Netherlands, demonstrate an emphasis on environmentally-friendly personal mobility options (Unsplash/Jace & Afsoon )

Read the full report

Enabling current and future generations to mitigate climate change requires the urgent creation and scaling up of technologies that minimize and reverse the impact of human activities on the environment. The ecosystems that foster innovation in green technologies, and the success factors that enable these ecosystems, must be better understood in order to replicate them around the world.

The new Global Energy Center issue brief, “Mapping Green Innovation Ecosystems: Evaluating the Success Factors for the World’s Leading Greentech-Innovation Centers,” by Peter Engelke, Margaret Jackson, and Randolph Bell assesses the value of greentech-innovation ecosystems. It identifies commonalities between the places and companies that attract investment as they lead the world to a greener, low-carbon economy.

Meet the authors

Peter Engelke

Deputy Director and Senior Fellow

Technology & Innovation Europe & Eurasia

Foresight, Strategy, and Risks Initiative

Margaret Jackson

Deputy Director, Climate and Advanced Energy

Climate Change & Climate Action Energy & Environment

Global Energy Center

Randolph Bell

Director and Richard Morningstar Chair for Global Energy Security

Geopolitics & Energy Security Energy Markets & Governance

Global Energy Center Global Energy Forum

Read More GEC Reports

Subscribe to DirectCurrent

Sign up for the Global Energy Center newsletter to stay up to date on the program’s work.