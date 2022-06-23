Hide
On June 22, Scowcroft Center Military Fellows John B. Barranco, Benjamin Johnson, and Tyson Wetzel discuss the arms race taking place in Ukraine to resupply participants in the war in the New York Times.

The race to resupply will be critical for both sides.

Col John B. Barranco, USMC, COL Benjamin G. Johnson, USA, and Lt Col Tyson Wetzel, USAF

Tyson Wetzel

John B. Barranco

Benjamin G. Johnson

