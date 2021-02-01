Home Issues Regions Search Menu
Thu, Aug 13, 2020

General Jones and Brzezinski in Defense One: NATO Must Move Out Smartly on 5G

James L. Jones and Ian Brzezinski make the case for why NATO should move quickly to take advantage of 5G network technology and its military applications.

In the News by James L. Jones, Jr., Ian Brzezinski

Americas Cybersecurity

Tue, Jun 9, 2020

Ian Brzezinski cited in the Economist on NATO’s future relationship with China

In the News by

China Europe & Eurasia
Brzezinski in Foreign Policy Research Institute: How NATO manages the “bear” and the “dragon”

Mon, Jun 1, 2020

NATO’s role in a transatlantic strategy on China

NATO can be an effective forum for Allies to share awareness of China’s capabilities and activities, develop a transatlantic security strategy regarding China, and pool capacities for engagement and deterrence.

New Atlanticist by Ian Brzezinski

China NATO
Brzezinski-Ian

Ian Brzezinski

Resident Senior Fellow

Central Europe Defense Policy

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Transatlantic Security Initiative

