Brzezinski in Foreign Policy Research Institute: How NATO manages the “bear” and the “dragon”

Thu, Aug 13, 2020
General Jones and Brzezinski in Defense One: NATO Must Move Out Smartly on 5G
James L. Jones and Ian Brzezinski make the case for why NATO should move quickly to take advantage of 5G network technology and its military applications.
In the News by James L. Jones, Jr., Ian Brzezinski
Tue, Jun 9, 2020
Ian Brzezinski cited in the Economist on NATO’s future relationship with China
In the News by
Mon, Jun 1, 2020
NATO’s role in a transatlantic strategy on China
NATO can be an effective forum for Allies to share awareness of China’s capabilities and activities, develop a transatlantic security strategy regarding China, and pool capacities for engagement and deterrence.
New Atlanticist by Ian Brzezinski