Mon, Feb 22, 2021
Busch in The Hill: Biden administration must settle unwinnable WTO cases over steel and aluminum tariffs
Marc Busch writes in The Hill that the US should not want to win its WTO cases on steel and aluminum, as doing so would risk the rest of the world using a wider definition for the WTO’s “national security” exception.
In the News by Marc L. Busch
Mon, Jan 25, 2021
Busch in The Hill: Biden’s trade ‘reset’ depends on what happens with trade promotion authority
Marc Busch writes that Biden must request and retain a trade promotion authority if he is to solve long-term trade issues like the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a US-UK deal, and the Airbus-Boeing dispute.
In the News by Marc L. Busch
Mon, Nov 23, 2020
Busch in The Hill: Biden’s trade policy should focus on Europe, not Asia or the Pacific
Marc Busch argues that despite the recent news of a trade deal in Asia, improving trade with Europe should be President-Elect Biden’s priority, and offers ideas for negotiation with the European Union.
In the News by Marc L. Busch