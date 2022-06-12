Hide
Original Source

On June 12, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Peter Huessy was interviewed in Warrior Maven where he discussed nuclear deterrence and modernization in a modern context.

Fellow

Peter Huessy

Nonresident Senior Fellow

Forward Defense Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Arms Control China
Forward Defense

Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.

Learn more

The Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security works to develop sustainable, nonpartisan strategies to address the most important security challenges facing the United States and the world.

Learn more

Related Experts: Peter Huessy

Arms Control China Defense Policy Defense Technologies National Security Nuclear Deterrence Nuclear Nonproliferation Russia Security & Defense United States and Canada