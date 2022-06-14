On June 14, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Margarita Konaev was quoted in Head Topics Indonesia discussing US military assistance to Ukraine.
There’s an impetus to experiment with newer capabilities in a way that is helpful for the Ukrainians, and potentially could give them an edge.
