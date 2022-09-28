On September 20, Scowcroft Center acting director Matthew Kroenig was quoted in an article by Lawrence Freedman regarding the threat posed by a potential Russian nuclear use.
“[A Russian nuclear strike ] could cause a humanitarian catastrophe, deal a crippling blow to the Ukrainian military, divide the Western alliance, and compel Kyiv to sue for peace”
