On September 21, Scowcroft Center acting director Matthew Kroenig was cited in a Bloomberg article regarding how the Biden administration should respond to possible nuclear use by Putin. The article drew on his recently published “Memo to the President” which outlined options the administration could take to respond to such an attack.

