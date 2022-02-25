On February 25, Atlantic Council senior vice president and Scowcroft Center director Barry Pavel was featured on CNBC segment “We’re in a ‘new era’ of European security, says think tank.” Pavel recommends that the United States and NATO target Russian civilians in a propaganda information campaign to reveal Putin’s corruption. Pavel further describes how this “new Cold War” between NATO and Russia will differ.

We are now in a new era of European insecurity as of this week unfortunately. It is sort of a move back towards the Cold War but it will be different….Number one there will be Russian conventional forces near NATO troops. Number two Russia will ramp its so-call hybrid warfare operations. And third, there is a lot of nuclear saber-rattling going on by Vladimir Putin. Barry Pavel

Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare. Learn more

Related Experts: Barry Pavel