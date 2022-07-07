Hide
On July 7, Forward Defense nonresident fellow Irina Plaks was mentioned in O’Dwyer’s, referencing her recent New Atlanticist article, where she discussed opportunities to counter Russian propaganda in the war in Ukraine.

Fellow

Irina Plaks

Nonresident Fellow

Forward Defense Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Defense Industry Defense Policy
Conflict Defense Policy Eastern Europe Europe & Eurasia National Security Non-Traditional Threats Russia Security & Defense United States and Canada