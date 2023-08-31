Polymeropoulos featured in The Messenger on enhanced assistance to Ukraine

On August 29, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Marc Polymeropoulos was featured on The Messenger discussing the criticality of providing timely military assistance to Ukraine. Polymeropoulos stressed that it is imperative for the Biden administration to approve transfers of long-range missile systems such as Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS ) and advanced aircraft such as F-16 fighter jets.
“To allow Putin’s troops to remain in Ukraine when the West easily could provide additional weapons will be seen as an avoidable and embarrassing defeat — and rightly so.”
