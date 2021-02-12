Starling interviewed by Government Matters on the next National Defense Strategy
On February 11, Clementine Starling, deputy director of Forward Defense (FD) and resident fellow of the Transatlantic Security Initiative (TSI) at the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, was interviewed by Government Matters on the next National Defense Strategy (NDS). The interview focused on the insights and recommendations of Starling’s and LtCol Matthew Crouch‘s latest op-ed on how the United States should regain its competitive advantage in the 2022 NDS. In the interview, Starling discussed the imperative to broaden the Department of Defense’s view of great-power competition, to include note only high-end, high-tech warfare, but also low-end hybrid threats below the threshold of conventional warfare. Specifically, a major pillar of this approach would involve a whole-of-government framework for multi-spectrum competition, in which the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and others would more clearly define their roles and resources to address different types of threats. Starling also addressed the importance of allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region for US defense goals, and argued that the United States needs to shore up existing alliances, turn partners like India and Indonesia into new allies, and convince them to better work with each other to counter China.
The reality is [that] there is no longer such a distinction between international threats and threats to the homeland. They bleed together… So it requires our government agencies to respond collectively.
Read Starling’s foundational op-ed and related FD commentary on the next NDS:
Wed, Feb 3, 2021
How the US can regain the advantage in its next National Defense Strategy
To seize the advantage, the next US National Defense Strategy needs a paradigm adjustment, not a shift. In the next NDS, the Biden defense team must take a broader definition of competition if the United States is to succeed in deterring, defending, and shaping the strategic environment in its favor.
Seizing the advantage by Clementine G. Starling, Matthew R. Crouch
Thu, Feb 4, 2021
Elevating ‘deterrence by denial’ in US defense strategy
As the Biden administration reshapes foreign policy and makes decisions about how to invest in US military capabilities for the future, it should acknowledge the value of a denial-based approach to deterrence.
Seizing the advantage by
Wed, Dec 2, 2020
America’s fleeting second-mover advantage is here
Though Chinese initiative has upset the status quo, their first move clarifies their vulnerabilities and exposes potential effective counterweights. By acting promptly to exploit these opportunities, the United States can take the second-mover advantage.
New Atlanticist by Matthew R. Crouch
For more on the next NDS, check out FD’s latest project:
About Forward Defense
Forward Defense shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.