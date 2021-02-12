Home Issues Regions Search Menu
+
Hide

Thu, Feb 11, 2021

Starling interviewed by Government Matters on the next National Defense Strategy

In the News by Atlantic Council

Related Experts: Clementine G. Starling,

Conflict Defense Policy National Security Security & Defense United States and Canada

Photo by Matt Artz on Unsplash

Join Forward Defense for leading-edge commentary and key recommendations as we help chart the course for the United States’ next National Defense Strategy.
Listen to the Interview

On February 11, Clementine Starling, deputy director of Forward Defense (FD) and resident fellow of the Transatlantic Security Initiative (TSI) at the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, was interviewed by Government Matters on the next National Defense Strategy (NDS). The interview focused on the insights and recommendations of Starling’s and LtCol Matthew Crouch‘s latest op-ed on how the United States should regain its competitive advantage in the 2022 NDS. In the interview, Starling discussed the imperative to broaden the Department of Defense’s view of great-power competition, to include note only high-end, high-tech warfare, but also low-end hybrid threats below the threshold of conventional warfare. Specifically, a major pillar of this approach would involve a whole-of-government framework for multi-spectrum competition, in which the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and others would more clearly define their roles and resources to address different types of threats. Starling also addressed the importance of allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region for US defense goals, and argued that the United States needs to shore up existing alliances, turn partners like India and Indonesia into new allies, and convince them to better work with each other to counter China.

The reality is [that] there is no longer such a distinction between international threats and threats to the homeland. They bleed together… So it requires our government agencies to respond collectively.

Clementine Starling

Clementine G. Starling

Deputy Director

Security & Defense NATO

Forward Defense Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Starling interviewed by Government Matters on the next National Defense Strategy

Wed, Feb 3, 2021

How the US can regain the advantage in its next National Defense Strategy

To seize the advantage, the next US National Defense Strategy needs a paradigm adjustment, not a shift. In the next NDS, the Biden defense team must take a broader definition of competition if the United States is to succeed in deterring, defending, and shaping the strategic environment in its favor.

Seizing the advantage by Clementine G. Starling, Matthew R. Crouch

Conflict Defense Industry
Starling interviewed by Government Matters on the next National Defense Strategy

Thu, Feb 4, 2021

Elevating ‘deterrence by denial’ in US defense strategy

As the Biden administration reshapes foreign policy and makes decisions about how to invest in US military capabilities for the future, it should acknowledge the value of a denial-based approach to deterrence.

Seizing the advantage by Erica D. Borghard, Benjamin Jensen, and Mark Montgomery

Defense Industry Defense Policy
Starling interviewed by Government Matters on the next National Defense Strategy

Wed, Dec 2, 2020

America’s fleeting second-mover advantage is here

Though Chinese initiative has upset the status quo, their first move clarifies their vulnerabilities and exposes potential effective counterweights. By acting promptly to exploit these opportunities, the United States can take the second-mover advantage.

New Atlanticist by Matthew R. Crouch

China Coronavirus

For more on the next NDS, check out FD’s latest project:

Mon, Dec 21, 2020

Seizing the advantage: The next US National Defense Strategy

The Atlantic Council’s Forward Defense practice advances leading-edge commentary and key recommendations to help chart the course for the United States’ next National Defense Strategy.

About Forward Defense

Forward Defense shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.

Explore Forward Defense