Cohen speaks to CNBC about Putin’s constitutional shakeup

As Russian prime minister Dmitri Medvedev handed in his resignation on January 16, Dr. Ariel Cohen, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center, speaks to CNBC about what Putin’s recent proposed constitutional shakeup means for Russia’s future political landscape.
Putin is not leaving. The question is how the chairs are arranged on that deck so that Putin remains in charge and probably remains in charge past 2024.
