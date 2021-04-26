On April 26, Forward Defense and Rafik Hariri Center and Middle East Programs Nonresident Senior Fellow Thomas S. Warrick was quoted in an article in the Washington Post titled “Homeland Security launches review of violent extremism within agency.” In the article, Warrick states that problematic officers within the Department of Homeland Security undermine the trust of the American people and the mission of the department.
Those of us who know DHS well know that the number of problematic officers within DHS is small … But even a small number is corrosive. It undermines the trust of the American people and the entire mission of the department and its components.