Forward Defense and Hariri Center non-resident senior fellow Thomas Warrick was interviewed on “Government Matters” on the security implications of the January 6th attack on the United States Capitol. Warrick noted the risk that foreign intelligence officers may have penetrated the Capitol and the threat to government cybersecurity from rioters’ access to congressional devices.
Adversaries can pick up things that are not, in and of themselves, highly classified and put together a very highly classified picture of what the people in the Congress are thinking, doing and especially planning,
