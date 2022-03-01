Wieslander interviewed by Finnish STT on Nordic NATO debate

Hide
“If you compare the debate between Finland and Sweden, Finland is more actively discussing NATO. The [security] situation is closely monitored and decisions are made on the basis of that. In Sweden, we look back and think that the current policy has been stable and has served us well. Finland has a more flexible attitude,” Wieslander told Finland’s STT .

As long as there are doubts about who belongs to Europe (and how), that means weakness and vulnerability for all.

After President Putin’s announcement recognising the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk Peoples’ Republics as independent states, Anna Wieslander gave an interview with Radio Sweden: “Everything we will see in the coming days is already part of a scenario that is well underway and we must respond. We must learn from history. We saw what happened in […]

“‘Finlandization’ would appear to rule out [the possibility of NATO membership for Ukraine] and allow Moscow a heavy hand in Ukrainian affairs — concessions Kyiv and NATO have rejected as unacceptable, ” wrote the New York Times. “All of this goes against what Ukraine has been striving for,” said Anna Wieslander, director for Northern Europe […]

