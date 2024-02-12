Wieslander interviewed by Svenska Dagbladet

On Sunday, February 11, Anna Wieslander, director for Northern Europe, was interviewed by Svenska Dagbladet on Russia’s military build-up in the Arctic and NATO.

“For Russia, the Kola Peninsula is militarily linked to the Baltic Sea and their base in Kaliningrad. Now that Finland and Sweden will soon join NATO, they feel crowded in the Baltic Sea, which makes the Kola base more important”, says Anna Wieslander.

