Read Here

On Sunday, February 11, Anna Wieslander, director for Northern Europe, was interviewed by Svenska Dagbladet on Russia’s military build-up in the Arctic and NATO.

“For Russia, the Kola Peninsula is militarily linked to the Baltic Sea and their base in Kaliningrad. Now that Finland and Sweden will soon join NATO, they feel crowded in the Baltic Sea, which makes the Kola base more important”, says Anna Wieslander.

Further reading

Wieslander interviewed by Svenska Dagbladet

Wed, Apr 26, 2023

A glimpse of Sweden in NATO: Gotland could be a game-changer for Baltic defense

New Atlanticist By Anna Wieslander and Eric Adamson

Sweden's largest military exercise in twenty-five years highlights the strategically important island of Gotland in defending NATO allies.

Europe & Eurasia Maritime Security
Wieslander interviewed by Svenska Dagbladet

Fri, Jan 6, 2023

How allied Sweden and Finland can secure Northern Europe 

Issue Brief By Anna Wieslander, Eric Adamson, Jesper Lehto

NATO is approaching its ninth round of enlargement. The accession of Sweden and Finland—two solid democracies and defenders of the international-rules based order—into the Alliance will strengthen the core of the transatlantic community.

Defense Policy NATO
Wieslander interviewed by Svenska Dagbladet

Fri, Jul 7, 2023

Will eleventh-hour diplomacy get Sweden into NATO by the Vilnius summit?

New Atlanticist By Anna Wieslander and Eric Adamson

At stake in Vilnius is not only the security of Sweden and the Alliance as a whole, but NATO’s open-door credibility.

Europe & Eurasia National Security

Related Experts: Anna Wieslander

NATO Northern Europe Security & Defense