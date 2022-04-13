Wieslander interviewed by Swedish National Radio’s “USA Podcast” on Russia and NATO

Director for Northern Europe Anna Wieslander spoke about President Joe Biden calling Russia’s war in Ukraine a genocide as well as the history of NATO and the impact of the United States’ security blanket for small European states.
Thu, Mar 3, 2022
Will Finland and Sweden join NATO now?
New Atlanticist By Anna Wieslander, Christopher Skaluba
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has shifted the political dynamics in the two militarily non-aligned Nordic states. Here's how a fast-track NATO process could look.
Fri, Apr 8, 2022
Wieslander quoted in Foreign Policy on Nordic NATO debate
In the News By Anna Wieslander
“Although Finland is edging closer to NATO membership than Sweden, most analysts and diplomats agree that the countries are a package deal. If one joins, the other is likely to follow suit. Given their shared geography on the Scandinavian Peninsula—along with NATO member Norway—the alliance would prefer if the two countries joined at the same […]
Tue, Apr 5, 2022
Wieslander quoted in Reuters on NATO in the Arctic
In the News By
“Sweden’s non-aligned status is increasingly blurred,” said Anna Wieslander, Northern Europe Director at the Atlantic Council think-tank. “If you look at it, we are preparing to meet the adversary together and I think there is no doubt in which camp we are,” she said. “You can see the warnings Russia has given so there is […]