Wieslander interviewed in Aftonbladet

Sweden’s role in NATO’s new defense plan
“‘Sweden is not part of the plans now. But when we become members, new demands will be placed on the Swedish Armed Forces. (…) Sweden should provide a brigade for NATO operations outside of Sweden, that is the stated expectation’, says Anna Wieslander, Director of Northern Europe.”
“‘Another expectation of Sweden as a member is political’, says Anna Wieslander. According to her, Sweden is perceived as a solid democracy with a strong economy, a leading Nordic country that has been successful in the UN, one that can both provide solutions within the NATO circle, as well as act as a bridge builder between NATO and the EU. ‘Therefore, we cannot think: We have been non-aligned for so long, now we will just sit and look around. We are expected to perform differently.'”
