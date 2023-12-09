Wieslander interviewed on TV 4 Nyhetsmorgon

On Saturday, December 9, Anna Wieslander, director for Northern Europe, participated in TV4 Nyhetsmorgon to discuss the current situation, the new Swedish-American defense agreement, and Ukraine.

Wieslander’s key messages were:

– The international situation is very serious.

– The agreement with the USA is beneficial for Sweden, given the importance of deterrence and the need for rapid military support. It sends a strong signal to Russia about who Sweden’s friends are.

– The decreasing support for Ukraine from the USA and Europe is highly concerning.

– If Russia succeeds in Ukraine, Sweden’s and Europe’s security will be in a very difficult and dangerous situation.

– Europe has significant resources and can increase the production and delivery of ammunition and weapons to Ukraine if governments invest and mobilize the industry. This is also an investment in Sweden’s own future, aiming to live in peace and freedom.

