Wieslander interviewed on TV 4 Nyhetsmorgon

On Saturday, December 9, Anna Wieslander, director for Northern Europe, participated in TV4 Nyhetsmorgon to discuss the current situation, the new Swedish-American defense agreement, and Ukraine.
Wieslander’s key messages were:
– The international situation is very serious.
– The agreement with the USA is beneficial for Sweden, given the importance of deterrence and the need for rapid military support. It sends a strong signal to Russia about who Sweden’s friends are.
– The decreasing support for Ukraine from the USA and Europe is highly concerning.
– If Russia succeeds in Ukraine, Sweden’s and Europe’s security will be in a very difficult and dangerous situation.
– Europe has significant resources and can increase the production and delivery of ammunition and weapons to Ukraine if governments invest and mobilize the industry. This is also an investment in Sweden’s own future, aiming to live in peace and freedom.
Further reading
Wed, Apr 26, 2023
A glimpse of Sweden in NATO: Gotland could be a game-changer for Baltic defense
New Atlanticist By
Sweden's largest military exercise in twenty-five years highlights the strategically important island of Gotland in defending NATO allies.
Fri, Jan 6, 2023
How allied Sweden and Finland can secure Northern Europe
Issue Brief By
NATO is approaching its ninth round of enlargement. The accession of Sweden and Finland—two solid democracies and defenders of the international-rules based order—into the Alliance will strengthen the core of the transatlantic community.
Fri, Jul 7, 2023
Will eleventh-hour diplomacy get Sweden into NATO by the Vilnius summit?
New Atlanticist By
At stake in Vilnius is not only the security of Sweden and the Alliance as a whole, but NATO’s open-door credibility.