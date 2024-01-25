Wieslander interviewed on TV 4 Nyhetsmorgon

On Thursday, January 25, Anna Wieslander, director for Northern Europe, participated in TV4 Nyhetsmorgon following the Turkish parliament’s approval of Sweden’s membership to NATO.

Has every country undergone a two-year entry process? Is it possible to change one’s mind once the ratification process has started? Anna Wieslander answers viewers’ questions about NATO.

In response to the question how Wieslander interprets the situation in Hungary, she says: “I am concerned about the situation. It is not clear what exactly President Orbán wants. He’s playing multiple cards at once and sends messages that don’t quite fit together, making it difficult to interpret.”

Further reading

Related Experts: Anna Wieslander