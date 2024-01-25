Wieslander interviewed on TV 4 Nyhetsmorgon

On Thursday, January 25, Anna Wieslander, director for Northern Europe, participated in TV4 Nyhetsmorgon following the Turkish parliament’s approval of Sweden’s membership to NATO.
Has every country undergone a two-year entry process? Is it possible to change one’s mind once the ratification process has started? Anna Wieslander answers viewers’ questions about NATO.
In response to the question how Wieslander interprets the situation in Hungary, she says: “I am concerned about the situation. It is not clear what exactly President Orbán wants. He’s playing multiple cards at once and sends messages that don’t quite fit together, making it difficult to interpret.”
Further reading
Wed, Apr 26, 2023
A glimpse of Sweden in NATO: Gotland could be a game-changer for Baltic defense
New Atlanticist By
Sweden's largest military exercise in twenty-five years highlights the strategically important island of Gotland in defending NATO allies.
Fri, Jan 6, 2023
How allied Sweden and Finland can secure Northern Europe
Issue Brief By
NATO is approaching its ninth round of enlargement. The accession of Sweden and Finland—two solid democracies and defenders of the international-rules based order—into the Alliance will strengthen the core of the transatlantic community.
Fri, Jul 7, 2023
Will eleventh-hour diplomacy get Sweden into NATO by the Vilnius summit?
New Atlanticist By
At stake in Vilnius is not only the security of Sweden and the Alliance as a whole, but NATO’s open-door credibility.