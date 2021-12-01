Four-year partnership will produce major body of work highlighting the importance of the Black Sea region for transatlantic security

Washington DC – December 1, 2021 – The Atlantic Council today announced a partnership with the Romanian National University of Political Studies and Public Administration (SNSPA) on a major body of work focused on the Black Sea region. This four-year partnership will combine extensive analysis with public and private events, workshops, as well as trips to the region that will familiarize the transatlantic policy community with the complexities of this strategically important area for NATO.

This project, led by the Transatlantic Security Initiative in the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, will highlight the importance of the Black Sea region for transatlantic security and provide recommendations for strengthening deterrence and defense, tackling unconventional and hybrid threats, and enhancing security cooperation among countries in the area and across the transatlantic region. Under the leadership of the Chairman of the Scowcroft Center, General (ret.) James L. Jones—a long-time supporter of Romania’s leadership within NATO and its invaluable role within the transatlantic community—the project will bolster the Council’s ongoing work on the essential role of NATO and the United States in Black Sea security.

“Romania has long emphasized the Black Sea’s strategic importance for the transatlantic security architecture and highlighted the risks and challenges in the region, including Russia’s attitude towards NATO and the EU. I believe that, through its expertise, academia has an important role to play in supporting strategies that enhance governance across all levels, and needs to be more involved in the development of public policies that address instability. SNSPA, as a School of Governance, has always assumed this role and will further do so by signing this partnership with the Atlantic Council, thus proving its position as a center of excellence that provides tangible solutions for the Black Sea region that ensure stability, strengthen transatlantic solidarity, and renew our commitment to common interests” stated Remus Pricopie, Rector of SNSPA, present in Washington for the official signing.

“The Black Sea region is at center stage for strategic competition. Russia’s disruptive and aggressive military activities in the region, not to mention its sustained efforts to weaken democratic norms, all point to the need to strengthen our understanding of the region’s security dynamics,” stated Barry Pavel, Senior Vice President and Director of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security. “As the best-in-class program on NATO, the Transatlantic Security Initiative is uniquely placed to tackle the first-order questions for the transatlantic community regarding Black Sea security.”

The Romanian National University of Political Studies and Public Administration (SNSPA), established in 1991 as a school of governance and political science, is today one of the leading education, scientiﬁc research, and professional academic institutions in Romania and across the region. SNSPA represents a pillar of Romania’s democratic institutions and has trained generations of Romanian experts and regional leaders, bolstering Romanian and European integration and governance. SNSPA has been at the forefront of initiatives, research, and projects such as the Bucharest Security Conference or projects to counter hybrid threats and disinformation, with the goal of strengthening Euro-Atlantic relations, promoting democratic values, supporting the efforts of NATO and EU member states to enhance cohesion and resilience, and countering the growing threats to security, stability, and peace.

