A conversation with Fawad Chaudhry, senior member of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf

Over a year since former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ousting and with upcoming elections in the fall, Pakistan remains in a state of simultaneous crises. To explore these issues, South Asia Center non-resident senior fellow Wajahat Khan interviewed Pakistan’s former Federal Information Minister for Broadcasting and senior member of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Fawad Chaudhry.

Chaudhry spoke about the current state of affairs in Pakistan, shared his party’s perspective about ongoing curbs on dissent, and discussed the potential path forward for the country. Chaudhry also talked about the PTI’s future strategy and its plans should the party return to power in Pakistan.

Watch the full interview below:

