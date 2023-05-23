Hide
A conversation with Hassan Abbas on his new book “The Return of the Taliban”

After the fall of Kabul in August 2021, the Taliban quickly seized control of Afghanistan. Since then, the group has slowly engaged with the international community in search of support while steadily eroding human rights and political freedoms at home. How will the Taliban navigate their return to power, especially following their proclaimed appointment of Prime Minister Maulvi Abdul Kabir?

In this Pakistan Initiative conversation, Uzair Younus talks to Hassan Abbas, distinguished professor at National Defense University, about his recently published book The Return of the Taliban, the run-up to the fall of Kabul, and the group’s strategy in navigating their engagement on the world stage.

The South Asia Center serves as the Atlantic Council’s focal point for work on the region as well as relations between these countries, neighboring regions, Europe, and the United States.

Learn more

Related content

A conversation with Hassan Abbas on his new book “The Return of the Taliban”

SouthAsiaSource Apr 28, 2023

The stark choice facing the United States in Afghanistan: Leave entirely or finish the job

By Davood Moradian

The release of the White House’s review of the chaotic 2021 troop withdrawal showed once again that the realities of Afghanistan and US partisan politics take precedence over President Biden’s desire to permanently disentangle Washington from Afghanistan.
Afghanistan International Organizations
A conversation with Hassan Abbas on his new book “The Return of the Taliban”

SouthAsiaSource Feb 2, 2023

For Pakistan, dealing with its Taliban problem is a walk on eggshells

By Javid Ahmad

Islamabad faces a lose-lose scenario against the Pakistani Taliban. But it is not too late for Pakistan to stop peeling the banana from the wrong end.
Afghanistan Pakistan
A conversation with Hassan Abbas on his new book “The Return of the Taliban”

SouthAsiaSource Dec 22, 2022

Afghanistan and regional realignments since August 2021

By South Asia Center

When looking towards future solutions, there is no easy fix for Afghanistan.
Afghanistan Central Asia
More on Afghanistan
Southasiasource Blog

Related Experts: Uzair Younus

Afghanistan Conflict Extremism Politics & Diplomacy South Asia Terrorism United States and Canada

Image: Taliban members drive in a convoy to celebrate the first anniversary of the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, along a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 31, 2022. REUTERS/Ali Khara