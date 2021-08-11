Event recap: “Indian perspectives on reimagining the US-India trade relationship”

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan look on as India Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

On July 29, 2021, the Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center hosted the second launch of its report Reimagining the US-India trade relationship, curated by Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center’s non-resident senior fellows Ridhika Batra, Mark Linscott, Harsha Vardhana Singh, and non-resident fellow Anand Raghuraman. The panelists included Suhail Nathani, managing partner at Economic Laws Practice; Shamika Ravi, director of research at Brookings Institution India Center; and Soumaya Keynes, Europe economics editor at The Economist. The discussion was moderated by South Asia Center non-resident senior fellow Ridhika Batra, and introductory remarks were made by Irfan Nooruddin, director of the Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center. This conversation is a part of the South Asia Center’s US-India Initiative, with a particular focus on India-a large and growing economy- and the regional and international forces at play to help us understand the complexities of the bilateral trade relationship.

India and Trade: The realties of the US-India trade relationship

The discussion began with an important introduction to the bilateral trade relationship and the fundamental ways Indian domestic institutions differ from those in the US. As mentioned in the report, Ms Ravi highlights the role “institutional biases” and “historical baggage” of both nations play in creating barriers that may hinder trade progress. As stated by Ms Ravi, India has seen a declining trade to GDP ratio and has continued to struggle on the negotiation front. She attributes this reality to a lack of “technical details” and empirical evidence, which paves the way for a “fear of uncertainty.” Likewise, she also points to the complexity of the Indian economy, where individual states play a significant role in negotiations. Mr Nathani further adds to this point, highlighting the role of political changes in both countries, which continuously affect the trade dynamic. Mr Nathani also expands on the structural and historical realities within India, which have made trade agreements difficult. In particular, he highlights how historically, trade has been limited to its use as a tool for diplomacy and has also been limited to traditional industries due to protectionist policies in India, not allowing the relationship to realize its true economic potential. Likewise, the relationship has also faced significant hurdles, including digital trade issues and data localization. Despite being the largest global democracies, as well as finding themselves aligned on various matters, the question remains- how can these two countries build a stronger, more fruitful relationship on the trade front? Evident from the discussion, great potential does exist. In particular, Ms Ravi stresses the importance of empirical knowledge and research to expand the relationship and reduce the uncertainty surrounding trade. Likewise, as mentioned in the report, Ms Ravi also stresses the notion that “India is not a priority for the US,” thus, both panelists agreed that incrementalism or slowly building the relationship is a steadfast approach. Likewise, Mr Nathani also highlights the various area opportunities for trade negotiations, which extend to climate change, technology, and healthcare, particularly evident during the pandemic.

China and Beyond: Assessing the role of geopolitics in the US-India Trade Relationship.

Geopolitics is crucial to understanding how the US and India engage in trade. China’s rising role in the region, and the formation of the QUAD, in particular, have created new avenues for engagement. In her question, Ms Keynes highlighted this reality, asking the panelists to expand on how US and China’s “geopolitical rivalry” influences the US-India trade relationship. Ms Ravi identifies China as the converging point, bringing India and the US’s strategic interests in alignment with its trade interests. Likewise, the US-China relationship has pushed India to be wary and utilize the possible advantages of the US-China trade war for India, such as relocating firms. Mr Nathani also highlights how the local telecommunication industry has seen an immense shift concerning China in the past few years. Furthermore, the audience also partook in the discussion, inquiring, “had there been no emergence of China as a threat to the US supremacy and global word order, would the US still be interested?” Mr Nathani emphasized the India centric perspective- stating that while China does play a role- India is still one of the largest markets in the world, and the US has many fronts to negotiate with it on, including trade and even carbon pollution- harboring what he described as a “natural connection.”

Later in the discussion, the panelists move beyond China, looking at how broader geopolitical opportunities have arisen in the past few years, emphasizing the QUAD. Ms Batra further asked the panelists what possible benefits could come from trade being discussed by the four countries Australia, Japan, India, and the US. Ms Ravi attributes the rising activity within the QUAD to the pandemic and vaccine diplomacy. While she is optimistic regarding the frequency of meetings, she highlights her concerns about India’s interests being amplified within these meetings, given its unique role as a middle-income country; thus, concrete steps, which are clearly communicated, are essential, she states. Ms Keynes also asked the panelists about the potential of a US-India Digital agreement. Both panelists were in consensus regarding the risk and hesitation from the Indian side on allowing large-scale digital access. Ms Ravi highlights that there is already “a considerable push back from the indian technology industry,” with a heavy focus on local strategic interests. Mr Nathani echoes this point, stating that it may be difficult to negotiate at this point in time.

Looking towards the future of the US-India Trade Relationship

Various issues were highlighted regarding the US-India trade relationship, with the second half focusing on future steps and options for India. Ms Batra asked both panelists to expand on the current gaps within the trade realm- focusing on the lack of data and motivation in India’s decision making. Ms Ravi echoed this concern by highlighting that there is a lack of data and research. While new centers and research have begun to emerge in India, she shares that there is not enough “real-time” data to enact meaningful policies. Likewise, Ms. Batra also asked about the gaps in expectations in the trade relationship. Mr Nathani pointed out that despite having ample “synergy” and opportunities to connect through the diaspora, the two economies cannot understand one another’s “trading patterns.” India’s strong domestic lobby and hierarchical institutional structure make negotiations difficult with the US, which is far more open in its negotiation style. Thus he proposed that a more diverse group of people come together to drive successful future discussions.

Furthermore, Ms Batra brought the current US political climate into the spotlight, asking the panelists their perspectives on the shifting agenda of the USTR under the Biden administration, focusing on issues such as labor and the environment. Ms Ravi viewed this shift as a new variable that only heightens uncertainty between the two nations, given the increased stakeholders. Ms Batra also directed the conversation to examine the changing role of the WTO and whether bilateral trade agreements would be the future rather than multilateral agreements. Mr Nathani responded by outlining how the WTO will play a limited role in the short to medium term, given there has been little consensus on trade, thus bilateral needs to be developed to allow for multilateral relationships to also work in the future.

Lastly, the panelists look toward analyzing prospects in response to NRSF and co-author of the report, Mark Linscott’s question regarding the on-ground reality of incrementalism within the trade relationship. Ms Ravi shared her opinion on the importance of incrementalism, given that in India, despite the challenges surrounding it, small gains and detail-oriented agreements hold greater value and should be the focus within this relationship.

The relationship can and needs to continue to be built up while being mindful of the structural and political differences of the two nations, as highlighted by the panelists. As Ms Ravi points out, Trade can bring about positive changes to the “real economy”- in the form of jobs and technology transfer; thus, it must be brought to the forefront of domestic and international discussions. Furthermore,as pointed out by Mr Nathani, trade extends into our lives in an increasingly intersectional manner- from health to security. Thus, understanding the trade relationship is complex, and its solutions extend beyond mere cooperation; they require clear communication and understanding of the various stakeholders involved. Both panelists highlighted the current challenges that remain in the relationship while also constructing the possibilities for what can be done to expand trade opportunities for India, paving the way for an insightful and more nuanced perspective on the US-India trade relationship.

