This letter is organized by a coalition of Afghan women and friends of Afghanistan. The Afghan Women’s Network together with a larger coalition of Our Voices – Our Future and Together Stronger work to achieve peace and demand an end to the conflict and an equal representation of women across fields in Afghanistan. We believe in inclusive, just, practical, and sustainable peace in which women are equal citizens of Afghanistan.

We are facing unprecedented times and this past year has been difficult for citizens globally. Today, no matter where we are in the world, we can all relate to feelings of loss, uncertainty and isolation. The pandemic has demonstrated irrefutably that we are all interconnected and that certain challenges can only be addressed if all allies collaborate and act jointly. During his recent visit to Europe, President Biden reaffirmed America’s commitment to NATO and stressed the importance of the trans-Atlantic alliance and capacities of democracies to meet new challenges and threats. Urgent support for our Afghan allies, who are fighting threats against human rights and democratic principles on multiple fronts, must remain a key priority.

Biden’s commitment to NATO comes at a pivotal moment. As US and NATO forces prepare to leave Afghanistan, it is the obligation of all NATO and European countries to continue to strongly stand by our Afghan partners. Our Afghan allies are standing against an emboldened Taliban and militant networks who are using violence to silence and oppress the Afghan people. They are assassinating school girls, women leaders, journalists, judges, doctors, charity workers, teachers, government officials, minorities and even religious scholars. The killing and destruction of the people and institutions that uphold our shared values is not only a threat to the Afghan people who have been our allies for twenty years, but also to our core principles, legitimacy and global security. The Afghan people, just as our other allies, deserve peace, justice, liberty and dignity. We must not abandon the Afghan people and their democratic republic at this critical moment.

EU and NATO countries must come together to demonstrate that we remain steadfast in our commitment to human rights and democracy in Afghanistan, including for Afghan women and minorities and that we will continue to support he Afghan National Security Forces (ANDSF) who are fighting to protect Afghan lives from terrorists as well as work towards our shared security interests. Together, we must:

Re-affirm robust financial support to ANDSF which is the most popular and respected institution in Afghanistan. Technical and financial support, intelligence-sharing, and training and assistance programs are essential for ANDSF to effectively combat terrorism and defend their country. To address concerns around corruption, the international community must immediately develop a joint plan with the ANDSF on a framework that can mitigate corruption and ensure continued support as they work to fill the security vacuum catalysed by the withdrawal.

which is the most popular and respected institution in Afghanistan. Technical and financial support, intelligence-sharing, and training and assistance programs are essential for ANDSF to effectively combat terrorism and defend their country. To address concerns around corruption, the international community must immediately develop a joint plan with the ANDSF on a framework that can mitigate corruption and ensure continued support as they work to fill the security vacuum catalysed by the withdrawal. Continue development assistance to key institutions that deliver basic services. With an emboldened Taliban and their affiliates threatening crucial institutions and civic spaces, it is imperative to support education, health, and community programmes.

that deliver basic services. With an emboldened Taliban and their affiliates threatening crucial institutions and civic spaces, it is imperative to support education, health, and community programmes. Reaffirm support for civil society and human rights. Women and human rights defenders, journalists and media workers, as well as civil society activists, are facing deadly violence daily. Increasing support for these actors is essential.

Women and human rights defenders, journalists and media workers, as well as civil society activists, are facing deadly violence daily. Increasing support for these actors is essential. Continue humanitarian assistance given through international organisations must include a human rights component as a condition . We must ensure that the rights of women, monitories and other vulnerable groups are upheld and protected at all times.

. We must ensure that the rights of women, monitories and other vulnerable groups are upheld and protected at all times. Develop a transatlantic approach to a regional framework at the highest levels of leadership. This will allow for utilizing the full range of levers and bilateral relationships across allies to push regional countries to end ‘spoiler’ actions and influence their proxies.

This will allow for utilizing the full range of levers and bilateral relationships across allies to push regional countries to end ‘spoiler’ actions and influence their proxies. Support a strong UN role in the Intra-Afghan peace talks to ensure that the peace talks do not fail and will result in a sustainable, just, and inclusive outcome for the Afghan people. To achieve this, a strong and neutral mediator is critical. While the appointment of the personal envoy of the UNSG has been positive, it is paramount that the UN has more power to support the progress of the talks among the two parties in Doha.

The withdrawal of US and NATO troops is not only a defining moment for Afghanistan, it is a test for what our democracies are prepared to champion and can achieve together. Let us fulfill our obligations by preventing further chaos and violence and by making a powerful contribution to peace in Afghanistan and ultimately to our global community. We must keep our promise to the Afghan people and stand with them, shoulder to shoulder, and face what lies ahead together.

