On the frontline: Protecting Afghanistan’s Human Rights Defenders

Afghan human rights defenders are among the bravest in the world. Despite continued threats, harassment, intimidation, violence and event death they have continued to fight for the rights of Afghans across the country. They have been attacked by perpetrators from different side of the conflict, both state and non-state actors. Effective investigations are rare, with perpetrators regularly evading justice, fuelling a cycle of impunity.
Afghanistan’s human rights defenders have bravely continued with their vital work despite a deteriorating security situation, a country-wide campaign of targeted assassinations and with little protection.
Health workers, humanitarians, human rights defenders, and journalists have been targeted in a wave of assassinations. have been killed since January 2021, including 10 deminers, 2 doctors, women polio workers and journalists and women judges. Investigations are rare with the vast majority of perpetrators evading justice, fuelling a cycle of impunity. As a full US and NATO withdrawal looms, the work of rights defenders is more important than ever, but they face an uncertain future.
Join the Atlantic Council for this critical discussion with some of Afghanistan’s leading rights defenders and experts to explore what the lies ahead with full troop withdrawal expected by September, what protection mechanism are needed, and how best to support the essential work of rights defenders.
This program will be aired on Tuesday, August 10 at 10 AM EST.
Featuring
Horia Mosadiq
Afghan human rights activist, political analyst, and journalist
Samira Hamidi
South Asia Regional Campaigner
Amnesty International
Patricia Cooper
Founder
Women’s Regional Network
Khalil Raufi
Afghan human rights defender
Moderated by
Marika Theros
Nonresident senior fellow
Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center
