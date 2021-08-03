On the frontline: Protecting Afghanistan’s Human Rights Defenders

Afghanistan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, U.S. Vice-President Joe Biden, and U.S. Secretary of Defense Ash Carter attend ceremonies before Ghani and Abdullah place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns in Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia March 24, 2015. Ghani will meet with U.S. President Barack Obama later today. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Afghan human rights defenders are among the bravest in the world. Despite continued threats, harassment, intimidation, violence and event death they have continued to fight for the rights of Afghans across the country. They have been attacked by perpetrators from different side of the conflict, both state and non-state actors. Effective investigations are rare, with perpetrators regularly evading justice, fuelling a cycle of impunity.

Afghanistan’s human rights defenders have bravely continued with their vital work despite a deteriorating security situation, a country-wide campaign of targeted assassinations and with little protection.

Health workers, humanitarians, human rights defenders, and journalists have been targeted in a wave of assassinations. have been killed since January 2021, including 10 deminers, 2 doctors, women polio workers and journalists and women judges. Investigations are rare with the vast majority of perpetrators evading justice, fuelling a cycle of impunity. As a full US and NATO withdrawal looms, the work of rights defenders is more important than ever, but they face an uncertain future.

Join the Atlantic Council for this critical discussion with some of Afghanistan’s leading rights defenders and experts to explore what the lies ahead with full troop withdrawal expected by September, what protection mechanism are needed, and how best to support the essential work of rights defenders.

This program will be aired on Tuesday, August 10 at 10 AM EST.

Featuring

Horia Mosadiq

Afghan human rights activist, political analyst, and journalist

Samira Hamidi

South Asia Regional Campaigner

Amnesty International

Patricia Cooper

Founder

Women’s Regional Network

Khalil Raufi

Afghan human rights defender



Moderated by

Marika Theros

Nonresident senior fellow

Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center