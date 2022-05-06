With the IMF and World Bank Group Spring Meetings taking place from April 18th to the 22nd, the Africa Center convened the timely “2022 Spring Meeting Dialogues”, highlighting African views during the strategic gatherings around development matters. The events spotlighted valuable perspectives with key speakers, including Mr. Scott Nathan, CEO of the US International Development Finance Corporation, H.E. Mr. Anatole Collinet Makosso, Prime Minister of the Republic of Congo, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank, H.E. Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane Finance Minister to the Republic of Zambia, H.E. Mr. Saulos Klaus Chilima Vice President of the Republic of Malawi, Mr. Alphonse Kouagou Executive Director of the World Bank Africa Group II, and Dr. Albert Zeufack Chief Economist with the World Bank Group Africa Group II.

“67% of all of AfDB climate finance goes toward adaptation frameworks, specifically in supporting the development of climate resilient infrastructures.”

“In Congo the people finance all infrastructure projects, of which the same resources will be used to finance development and construction of infrastructure obliging Congolese to face indebtment.”

“We need more private actors, commercial and bankable projects, in order to create sustainable long term solutions through interagency partnerships.”

“Zambia is working very hard on creating conditions that are conducive within the country for the production of electrical motors to be produced internally.”

“The pandemic created an opportunity, presenting the potential to improve our health systems throughout Africa which has shifted the World Bank’s focus on investing in facilities to produce vaccine from the continent.”

“The Ukraine crisis has presented an opportunity to produce wheat and soya products for consumption, and possibilities for export, while there is a downsize in terms of other commodities to replace what revenue is grossly affected.”

“What is clear from the Ukraine crisis is the direct exposure of African economies to the situation is not as deep as it seems, however the global inflation caused by the war is impacting the continent’s economies regardless where urban areas are affected most.”

Find the Spring 2022 Meeting Dialogues recap below!

Watch the full events below.