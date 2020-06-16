On June 15, 2020, the Atlantic Council Northern Europe Office in cooperation with the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS) Nordic Office, organized a seminar on the topic of ”European Leadership and the Corona Crisis: Geopolitical Effects on Northern Europe”. The public seminar was attended by experts from all around Europe, representing parliaments, governmental institutions, political parties, think-tanks and other organizations.
The panelists at the webinar were Kadri Liik, Senior Fellow, ECFR Berlin; Dr. Andrew Michta, Dean, George C. Marshall Center, Germany*; Dr. Julia De Clerck-Sachsse, Oxford University; and Edward Lucas, Senior Fellow, CEPA. The webinar was moderated by Anna Wieslander, Director for Northern Europe, Atlantic Council and an introduction was given by Gabriele Baumann, Head of the KAS Nordic Office.
In recent years, Northern Europe has become a high-tension area at the front lines of some of the most important geopolitical developments in the world. The corona crisis has accelerated trends that highly affect the security of Northern Europe. The increasing tensions among major actors, such as Russia, China and the United States, how do they play out in Northern Europe? What are the challenges, what are the opportunities? These are some of the questions that the speakers addressed in their remarks, which you can see a recorded video stream of below.
* The views presented are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies, the Department of Defense, or the United States Government.
Explore our Northern Europe office
AC in Stockholm
Northern Europe
The Northern Europe office works in particular with forging a strong US-Northern Europe agenda in light of the deteriorated security situation in the Baltic Sea region and the volatile transatlantic relationship. The office, headed by Anna Wieslander, participates in the public debate, provides analysis and publications and arranges workshops, seminars, and conferences that bring together policymakers and a diverse group of stakeholders in order to forge solutions that address challenges critical to the future of Europe and the transatlantic relationship.
Fri, May 29, 2020
Evolving through crisis: European leadership in the light of COVID-19
The Atlantic Council’s Northern Europe office convened a seminar on lessons learned from the early phases of the pandemic for European and transatlantic leadership.
Fri, Sep 20, 2019
Securing Northern Europe: Toward a comprehensive approach
As Northern Europe finds itself on the front line of systemic great-power competition it has the consider three main challenges: an assertive Russia, changing dynamics in the transatlantic link and the development of a European defense. This present a unique window of opportunity to develop a comprehensive regional approach, bringing together the Baltic Sea, the North Atlantic and the Arctic.
Issue Brief by
Wed, Apr 29, 2020
Pandemic response should not equal isolationism, Swedish FM argues
International cooperation will be crucial not only to “fight the pandemic” of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), but also “to get us back on track afterwards,” Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs Ann Linde said on April 29. She stressed that while leaders remain focused on containing outbreaks in their own countries, they must avoid the temptation to shun the benefits international trade and cooperation can bring as a much-needed economic recovery begins.
New Atlanticist by David A. Wemer