On June 15, 2020, the Atlantic Council Northern Europe Office in cooperation with the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS) Nordic Office, organized a seminar on the topic of ”European Leadership and the Corona Crisis: Geopolitical Effects on Northern Europe”. The public seminar was attended by experts from all around Europe, representing parliaments, governmental institutions, political parties, think-tanks and other organizations.

The panelists at the webinar were Kadri Liik, Senior Fellow, ECFR Berlin; Dr. Andrew Michta, Dean, George C. Marshall Center, Germany*; Dr. Julia De Clerck-Sachsse, Oxford University; and Edward Lucas, Senior Fellow, CEPA. The webinar was moderated by Anna Wieslander, Director for Northern Europe, Atlantic Council and an introduction was given by Gabriele Baumann, Head of the KAS Nordic Office.

In recent years, Northern Europe has become a high-tension area at the front lines of some of the most important geopolitical developments in the world. The corona crisis has accelerated trends that highly affect the security of Northern Europe. The increasing tensions among major actors, such as Russia, China and the United States, how do they play out in Northern Europe? What are the challenges, what are the opportunities? These are some of the questions that the speakers addressed in their remarks, which you can see a recorded video stream of below.

* The views presented are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies, the Department of Defense, or the United States Government.

