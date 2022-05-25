An interview with the Honorable Prime Minister of Bhutan, Dr. Lotay Tshering

Dubbed the happiest country in Asia, Bhutan is known for its unique approach in basing development and policies on the Gross National Happiness (GNH) metric. During the pandemic, Bhutan received international plaudits for its efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite having limited resources, the country has managed to achieve a 90 percent vaccination rate, while also implementing the National Resilience Fund (NRF) to provide economic assistance and pandemic-related relief.

Bhutan is also known as the first carbon-negative country, maintaining a number of environmentally friendly practices and a sustainable consumption lifestyle. However, as a result of being landlocked and in an especially climate change susceptible region, it is prone to the adverse effects of the climate crisis such as water scarcity, which in turn has consequences in other sectors such as agriculture and energy.

To understand better these developments, the Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center hosted the Honorable Prime Minister of Bhutan Dr. Lotay Tshering to discuss his government’s strategy for economic growth, environmental preservation, and engagement with the international community.

This interview was recorded on May 23, 2022.

Featuring

H.E. Dr. Lotay Tshering

Prime Minister of Bhutan

Interviewed by

Irfan Nooruddin

Senior Director

Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center

Dr. Rudabeh Shahid

Non-Resident Senior Fellow

Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center

