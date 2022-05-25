An interview with the Honorable Prime Minister of Bhutan, Dr. Lotay Tshering

Dubbed the happiest country in Asia, Bhutan is known for its unique approach in basing development and policies on the Gross National Happiness (GNH) metric. During the pandemic, Bhutan received international plaudits for its efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite having limited resources, the country has managed to achieve a 90 percent vaccination rate, while also implementing the National Resilience Fund (NRF) to provide economic assistance and pandemic-related relief.
Bhutan is also known as the first carbon-negative country, maintaining a number of environmentally friendly practices and a sustainable consumption lifestyle. However, as a result of being landlocked and in an especially climate change susceptible region, it is prone to the adverse effects of the climate crisis such as water scarcity, which in turn has consequences in other sectors such as agriculture and energy.
To understand better these developments, the Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center hosted the Honorable Prime Minister of Bhutan Dr. Lotay Tshering to discuss his government’s strategy for economic growth, environmental preservation, and engagement with the international community.
This interview was recorded on May 23, 2022.
Featuring
H.E. Dr. Lotay Tshering
Prime Minister of Bhutan
Interviewed by
Irfan Nooruddin
Senior Director
Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center
Dr. Rudabeh Shahid
Non-Resident Senior Fellow
Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center
The South Asia Center serves as the Atlantic Council’s focal point for work on the region as well as relations between these countries, neighboring regions, Europe, and the United States.
Related content
SouthAsiaSource May 12, 2022
Rising sea levels and the climate crisis in Bangladesh, the Maldives, and Sri Lanka
By South Asia Center
The South Asia Center brings together a panel of experts to discuss the effects of climate change on the economy, food and energy security, and migration in Bangladesh, the Maldives, and Sri Lanka.
SouthAsiaSource Oct 29, 2021
A field of her own
By Megan Goyette and Emily Carll
Governments must re-examine their climate finance policies to ensure that funds are directed to and advised by those who know the on-the-ground truth, rather than others who will be drawn to invest in climate buzzwords such as renewables and technological saviors.
Feature Aug 2, 2021
South Asia midyear pause: Taking stock of 2021
By South Asia Center
South Asia will face crucial issues like human security, regional stability, economic prosperity, and the pandemic in the remainder of 2021. How should we understand the region’s prospects as we embark on the second half of the year? Our South Asia experts weigh in.